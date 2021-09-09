Brohm preparing 'for the unexpected' at UConn

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm expects the unexpected when he takes his team to UConn this Saturday for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

UConn appears to be awash in turmoil. Head coach Randy Edsall abruptly resigned on Monday following a loss at home to FCS Holy Cross, leaving the 0-2 Huskies without a head coach. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos has taken over the team.

"We will prepare for what we've seen," said Brohm after practice on Thursday. "But we've also got to prepare for the unexpected because I'm sure they're going to throw all their bullets out at us and we've got to be ready to go. I think our guys have done a good job at this point. Now, it's about passing the test on Saturday."

The Boilermakers were ready to go last week, when they opened with a 30-21 win vs. Oregon State in Ross-Ade Stadium. Now, Purdue looks to move to 2-0 for the second season in a row.

UConn is draped in unknowns as it also has changed quarterbacks in addition to head coaches. This is a program with nothing to lose. Purdue has to be ready ... for anything.

"Well, I think anytime there's a change, every team has pride, every football player has pride in themselves and their team and their coaches and they want to go prove themselves," said Brohm. "Sometimes this will awaken a sleeping bear a little bit.

"I'm sure they're gonna do a few different things here and there to change things up and to give some different looks and that's what we got to prepare for in all three segments of the game and make sure we're focused and locked in on what we've seen, but also on what could happen. I'm sure they're gonna play hard and we've got to play hard and match the intensity, otherwise it's gonna be a long day for us."

Purdue's offense could be getting a boost from the return of sophomore wideout T.J. Sheffield, who missed the opener due to undisclosed reasons. Sheffield was projected to be the Boilermakers' starter at slot receiver as well as its No. 1 kickoff return man.

"He's been able to practice," said Brohm. "We'll make a game-time decision. But I am anticipating him playing."

The atmosphere could be sleepy at UConn, as a large crowded isn't expected at 38,066-seat Rentschler Field. Purdue may have to find a way to motivate itself.

"We without question need to bring our own juice for this game," said Brohm. "Our guys have to understand that this is a college football game against very good players that are going to be hungry and want to go out and prove themselves. So, if we don't, we're not going to win and that's just the way college football works.

"This past week, we found a way to win a game at the end of the fourth quarter and had to do a lot of things right to do that. And if we don't, we would have not won that game. So, every game is important and our guys know that we have to have this one. And going on the road and winning on the road is what needs to happen to our football team."