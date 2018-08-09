At most schools, a trick play would normally defined as something done outside of the norm to deceive an opponent.

The addition of Jeff Brohm's mind and willingness to make certain calls in a game has forced everyone around the Purdue program to reassess how they react to a flea flicker pass, double reverse, hook-and-ladder pass or a throwback to the quarterback. In a sense, what is a trick and what is simply a normal part of Purdue's playbook?

And of course, Brohm and his staff have researched the professional, college and even high school game to see how to add wrinkles to established plays and formations.

"You have your base offense, base plays and those are all great. Sometimes they work and sometimes they don't but any time we did something a little different over the course of the last four years, 80 percent of the time they work," Brohm said.

Purdue's second-year head coach sees the same percentage of positive results from razzle dazzle action as dentists who recommend sugarless gum to their patients. When pressed at Big Ten media days last month, Brohm set the over/under on trick plays by his program in 2018 at 50 - or three to four a game. When given the opportunity a few weeks later at Purdue's media day session on Aug. 3, Brohm doubled down on his prediction.

"Someone asked and it was like, 'OK, how many games do we play? Yeah, we should run four a game so if you run four a game then that should get you close to 50'," Brohm said.

