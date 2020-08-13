The Purdue coach has put together a very detailed and thoughtful proposal for spring football in the Big Ten and how it would work in fall 2021. Have texted Jeff Brohm. Hope to speak this afternoon with him.

Brohm proposes an eight-game spring slate and a 10-game fall schedule. Spring season would start Feb. 27 with a playoff in May. Fall season would start October 2021.

Per Pete Thamel of Yahoo, a Big Ten subcommittee has a proposal prepared that's planning to start on Jan. 1, with Big Ten championship on March 6. There would include so-called "summer camp" in December.

“I wanted to get some optimism out there," Brohm told Thamel. "We all want to play. I’m disappointed that all the Power Five conferences didn’t work together and make a decision in conjunction. To me, then you feel better about where you are at.”