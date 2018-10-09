This weekend in Champaign, two distinctly different program-building philosophies will cross paths.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm’s 'win now' mode runs directly in contrast to Lovie Smith's long-view rebuild when the two teams meet for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.

The decision Brohm and his staff made prior to their first season with the Boilermakers was what he called this week "a win-now" mentality of developing its current roster and adding 12 transfers (six graduate transfers and six junior college players) to boost the talent base, in part to immediately gain the trust of a Purdue fanbase that had seen just nine wins over a four-year stretch. Brohm was able to ride the momentum of a competitive loss against Louisville and two dominant wins against Ohio and Missouri in his first three games to gain instant credibility.

"Everyone is different. For me, I want to win now. That's just my philosophy and ours," Brohm said. "We want to win now. Doesn't mean we don't play young guys but it's important you try to win the next football game and you try to win this season."

By achieving a 7-6 record a bowl win in his first season, Brohm has seen the Purdue program achieve monumental success on the recruiting trail, including the signing of four-star receiver Rondale Moore last year and commitments from a group now ranked 27th nationally by Rivals.com in its fluid team rankings.

As Purdue (2-3, 1-1 in Big Ten) developed its roster throughout Brohm’s first season and through spring practice, the Boilermakers only brought in one graduate transfer starter (guard Dennis Edwards) and decided to rely on youthful defensive players in 2018.

"For us, at the end of the year, we'll look at our roster and see where we need help, and see if we can go get it; and if we can go get it, then we are going to bring it in," Brohm said. "If we can't, then we are going to continue to develop the guys we have and get them better and use those (young) guys."

Brohm's instant success created a perception that newfound momentum needed to be built upon in 2018 and an 0-3 start was considered a letdown but the Boilermakers have rallied with wins over Boston College and Nebraska.

"Expectations are good. You have got to make sure you handle it in the right way, and that means, yeah, we want to win. It's important that we try to win. It's important that if we don't, we are upset about it, we're angry about it and we figure out a way to fix it," Brohm said in August. "I guess the best thing we did last year is took the field with some confidence but if we didn't win, we found a way to fix it. And that's going to happen this year. Everybody thinks they can win every game. It's not going to happen."