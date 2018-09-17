Jeff Brohm has yet to see evidence to warrant the video replay overturn of the pass to Jared Sparks in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

After being given an opportunity to look at the throw to Sparks in the corner of the end zone, the Purdue second-year head coach said Monday he disagreed with the assessment of the Big Ten Conference replay official.

"From what I understand of the rule, it has to be conclusive and I did not see that it was conclusive," Brohm said Monday when asked about the replay overturn. "So in my opinion, it shouldn't have been overturned but I'm not the referee. We'll go with whatever the call is and live by it but that's my opinion."

For a few fleeting moments what seemed like a 9-yard touchdown pass, which would've been Sparks' first of the 2018 season, also seemed to give Purdue a 40-37 pending the extra point attempt with less than four minutes to go. However, the replay official deemed the sophomore wide receiver didn't have control of the football on his way to the ground and one Big Ten Network camera angle does show part of the football touching the turf as Sparks' body hits the ground.

Purdue quarterback David Blough said Sparks told him on the sideline that "he double-clutch caught it" on the way to the ground and also stated following the 40-37 loss to Missouri that the "Big Ten (Network analysts) said they shouldn't have overturned it"

The Big Ten Conference was the first collegiate league to implement instant replay in 2004 and under the league press release to announce new HD video replay equipment "the objective of any replay system is to establish indisputable video evidence that will allow the replay official to confirm or overturn the call on the field."