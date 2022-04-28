Brohm talks Karlaftis, Bell, NFL draft, O'Connell

Jeff Brohm feels David Bell can be a big part of an NFL offense. (USA Today)

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm appeared on the Dan Dakich radio show based in Indianapolis on Thursday. The Boilermaker coach spoke on an array of topics while in Las Vegas for the first-round of the NFL draft where Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis hopes to be selected.

ON AIDAN O’CONNELL’S HEISMAN HOPES

“I like your confidence level (on idea O'Connell is Heisman contender). That's great. And, you know what, actually the last half of the season, he did play at an elite level, without question. It was awesome to see. He really performed very well consistently every game. As you know, at this level where we're at at Purdue in the Big Ten, you got to win every week, you got to play good football, you got to have some big wins on your schedule. And, if he can just continue to get better and play well, you never know what's going to happen. But, I'm definitely not gonna put any pressure on him.”

ON O’CONNELL HANDLING THE PRESSURE

“If there's anyone that can handle it, it's definitely him because he is very poised. He's a tremendous young man. He's got strong faith. His teammates really appreciate his leadership, his positivity and he's just a guy that really can perform under pressure. So, you never know. But, he is a special young man. And he's really come a long way. So, we're proud of him.”

ON HOW O’CONNELL SEPARATED HIMSELF FROM OTHER PURDUE QBs:

“Well, I think it was a combination. A credit to him. He was able to just kind of continue to get better and better. I think he learned from some of his mistakes. To be quite honest, I think we made some adjustments midway through the year after Wisconsin got after us and changed a few things up and I thought did a better job coaching. And when you have better coaching, your players can play better. So, I think it's just a combination of all those things. “But you're right. The numbers he put up are off the charts. They're at an extremely high level. It is going to be critical the first game (Penn State at home on Sept. 1) of the year to dictate how this season is gonna go. But, when you have Penn State coming in, and we played them a couple of years ago (2019 in State College) and it was 28-0 before I could blink. So, we've got our hands full. But, if you can win some big games, especially early, and then continue at that level, like I said, I'm not gonna put anything past him.”

ON CHANCES FOR A GOOD RECORD IN 2022

“Well, I hope so. I do think he's gonna do his part. I think the reason he played better as well at the end is our team was a little bit better. We played better defense, we were a little more consistent on special teams, we found a way, at least the last half a year, to run the ball a little bit and have a little bit of success there, so take a little bit of pressure off the passing game. We do have good receivers. “I think it's just going to be a matter of: Can we continue on that path? Can we be a good sound, fundamental team that is good in all areas? Because, that's kind of been the difference in last year, and before. I just thought we were much better in all three segments instead of relying on one. In order to win against really good competition, you have to do that. So, we're gonna work hard to do that. I do think we have a lot of pieces coming back on defense even though we're missing a couple key components in George and David Bell on our team. But, I do think that experience-wise, there's quite a bit coming back on defense. In order to win against really good teams in our conference, you have to play at least solid defense, if not spectacular. So, I think we hopefully can continue to build on that.”

ON GEORGE KARLAFTIS

“We hope for the best for George. He's earned it. He's been an outstanding player for us. He does everything right. He's a tremendous role model, even off the field. You're not gonna find a better worker. And I know whatever team takes a chance on him, hopefully in the first round, is gonna get a 12-year veteran player that'll make Pro Bowls, that will help them get to the Super Bowl. And I just know because of that work ethic of his he can be a special player. So, I really hope it works out well for him and has a really good night tonight.”

ON WHAT HE’S HEARING ABOUT THE DRAFT

“George did a tremendous job playing for us. Played at a high level. To be quite honest, he didn't play in the bowl game, he didn't play in the Senior Bowl. And I think that's actually hurt him. And when he came to me when he made his decision to kind of just get ready for the draft, I didn't agree with it, but I respected his decision. “Nowadays, these young men listen to their agents and they believe in everything they say and I hope it all works out. But, I'm not a believer in stopping on the path you're on. He's such a competitor. He's so good in practice and in games. I knew if he played against Tennessee, he went to the Senior Bowl, now everyone would know how great he is. And, right now, I just think because he's been out of sight, out of mind, according to some of these projections in his mind, maybe he's dropped a little bit. I hope that's not the case. “But, we're just hopeful that he goes in the first round, because I know it's a dream of his. Regardless, wherever he goes, he's gonna be a great player and he deserves it. He's earned it. I think he just wants to come out here and enjoy it with all his family and friends.”

ON AGENTS INFLUENCING PLAYERS

“I don't agree with it, as I stated with you right here and as I stated to George and to David. Look, I don't agree with it. I had an agent myself, and I know they mean well. They're probably good people. But, I don't think they give good advice. … Every situation is different, but I know with George, this is a guy that loves to compete, he loves football. The best things he does is on the football field, not at a combine, even though he'll do OK. The best things he does is on a football field because he's relentless. He gives great effort, he makes plays. So, I just told him, hey, you're cheating yourself. I guarantee you could tear it up in the bowl game against Tennessee if you allowed yourself to do that. I guarantee if you went to the Senior Bowl, you would tear it up. "And I know they just tell them: ‘Don’t get injured, you can't get injured.’ I know that plays a part in it. So, like I said, we'll respect everyone's decisions, what they want to make in that situation. But I'll always believe in playing to the end because I just think you'd never know what you can accomplish if you don't allow yourself the opportunity to do that.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIPS WITH KARLAFTIS AND BELL

"We got a great relation. Me and David have a great relationship. And both of them chose not to play in the bowl game. They listen to agents and whatever their agent tells them, that's what they try to do. And, like I said, we respect it. I supported their decision, but I also behind closed doors told them I didn't agree with it. And I didn't think it was the best for them just because I thought they were selling themselves short because I said, shoot David, you've played tremendous in big games. That's the best thing you do. You tore it up vs. Iowa, he tore it up vs. Michigan State. I mean, you're gonna tear it up again. So, I just think the more great film you put out there, the more people are gonna say,’ I gotta have this guy on my team.’ And they are both tremendous young men. I know wherever they go, regardless of the round, they're going to play for a long time and we're very proud of them.”

ON DAVID BELL

“Well, David's strength is he's just an outstanding football player. He's a competitor, he catches the football, he makes contested catches, he rises up against big opponents. And I'd love to have him on my team if I was in the NFL coaching now. Right now, sometimes when you get to the draft, it's all about the measurables, it's all about the speed. So, for whatever reason, he didn't run quite the 40 time I know that he would have liked or the scouts would have liked. To me, that's the only reason that he's probably slid down in these projections. I'm hopeful that he can get in the second or third round. But, in my opinion, if you just base it on talent and production, he's a first-round receiver. So, that's kind of what I'm hearing, but I'm hopeful that really he just gets on the right team with a good offense where he fits in and he can be a big part of the offense.”

ON BELL’S PROSPECTS