Jeff Brohm discussed his fourth recruiting class, among other topics, on Signing Day. Brohm on ...

• Transfer market: Very active recruiting transfer market, and that could add even more mid-year additions. Nine is already a big number.

•Still recruiting: They’ll continue to recruit well beyond signing day.

• Recruits playing two sports: All for his recruits trying to play two sports, Maliq Carr and Marcellus Moore are top two-sport targets.

• RB Tirek Murphy: He works hard. Is strong and physical. Has athleticism. Will thrive when he gets here.

• JCs: Not done recruiting them.

• Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen: We were first to offer two years ago. He committed somewhere else. Coach Shephard kept in contact. He is a player who wants to showcase what he is all about. Thinks we can provide that opportunity.

• QB Michael Alaimo: Has a big arm, has some athletic, size. Played vs. good competition. He is not coming early.

• Nine early enrollees: Carr, Hartwig, Howard, Kane, Kaltenberger, Mitchell, Moore, Yaseen, Romphf.

• Cornerback: a position of need. think you'll see JC Geovante Howard compete.

• Gus Hartwig: Bright future. Not shocked if he can jump in mix at center.