News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 14:47:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Brohm talks recruits on Signing Day

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Jeff Brohm discussed his fourth recruiting class, among other topics, on Signing Day. Brohm on ...

• Transfer market: Very active recruiting transfer market, and that could add even more mid-year additions. Nine is already a big number.

•Still recruiting: They’ll continue to recruit well beyond signing day.

• Recruits playing two sports: All for his recruits trying to play two sports, Maliq Carr and Marcellus Moore are top two-sport targets.

• RB Tirek Murphy: He works hard. Is strong and physical. Has athleticism. Will thrive when he gets here.

• JCs: Not done recruiting them.

• Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen: We were first to offer two years ago. He committed somewhere else. Coach Shephard kept in contact. He is a player who wants to showcase what he is all about. Thinks we can provide that opportunity.

• QB Michael Alaimo: Has a big arm, has some athletic, size. Played vs. good competition. He is not coming early.

• Nine early enrollees: Carr, Hartwig, Howard, Kane, Kaltenberger, Mitchell, Moore, Yaseen, Romphf.

• Cornerback: a position of need. think you'll see JC Geovante Howard compete.

• Gus Hartwig: Bright future. Not shocked if he can jump in mix at center.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}