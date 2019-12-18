Brohm talks recruits on Signing Day
Jeff Brohm discussed his fourth recruiting class, among other topics, on Signing Day. Brohm on ...
• Transfer market: Very active recruiting transfer market, and that could add even more mid-year additions. Nine is already a big number.
•Still recruiting: They’ll continue to recruit well beyond signing day.
• Recruits playing two sports: All for his recruits trying to play two sports, Maliq Carr and Marcellus Moore are top two-sport targets.
• RB Tirek Murphy: He works hard. Is strong and physical. Has athleticism. Will thrive when he gets here.
• JCs: Not done recruiting them.
• Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen: We were first to offer two years ago. He committed somewhere else. Coach Shephard kept in contact. He is a player who wants to showcase what he is all about. Thinks we can provide that opportunity.
• QB Michael Alaimo: Has a big arm, has some athletic, size. Played vs. good competition. He is not coming early.
• Nine early enrollees: Carr, Hartwig, Howard, Kane, Kaltenberger, Mitchell, Moore, Yaseen, Romphf.
• Cornerback: a position of need. think you'll see JC Geovante Howard compete.
• Gus Hartwig: Bright future. Not shocked if he can jump in mix at center.
