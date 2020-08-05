For the first time since spring practice was shut down in March by the pandemic, Jeff Brohm spoke to the media. And he discussed a wide range of topics during an almost hour long Zoom conversation with media.

Brohm on ...

• Camp: Players will report on Thursday. Camp starts Friday.

• Schedule opening with Michigan, Iowa and Ohio State: It is challenging, but there is great opportunity.



• Protocols: To this point, the team hasn't used the locker room, and the facility is rearranged extensively.

• Lorenzo Neal: He is healthy and will be ready to go at the start of camp.

• Iowa transfer D.J. Johnson: Still has not been granted a waiver to play in 2020.



• Playing as much 11-on-11 in camp amid concerns about player safety/distancing concerns: "We will probably have to adjust."

• Players opting out: Brohm has met with players and parents about opting out. Their health and safety comes first. They all have the option to do what is best for them. No one has opted out.

• George Karlaftis: "No. 5 has looked outstanding. Very similar to Rondale Moore."

• Rondale Moore: He "1,000 percent." Ready to go. A great teammate.

• UCLA grad transfer QB Austin Burton: He will be a part of the QB battle with Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell. Adds experience and depth to the position.

MORE TO COME ...

