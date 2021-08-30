Brohm: 'We want to go out and try to find a way to win'

The waiting is finished. It's game week. Purdue will take the lid off the 2021 season on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 vs. Oregon State in what should be a nearly sold out Ross-Ade Stadium. "I really feel that myself, our staff right now, our players, you put in all this work all year long, you dedicate a lot of your life to finding ways to improve and get better and win football games," said Jeff Brohm during a Monday press conference. "There's no reason not to go out there and be excited, lay it all on the line, cut it loose each and every week, play free, want to make plays, want to be aggressive, want to go for the win." The Boilermakers hope to take a first step toward reaching the postseason for the first time since 2018 vs. an Oregon State team that hasn't been to a bowl since 2013. Getting off to a good start is always important for a program. But for Purdue, opening with a victory may take on added importance given the construction of a schedule that appears to be built for success the first five games before things get more difficult in the final seven tilts. "Well, obviously the momentum is always good to have if you can figure out a way to win the first game, and without question we want to do that," said Brohm. "It's at home. We want to try to win all of our home games. It starts with Oregon State. So, yes, we want to win. We've put a lot of work into it, and we want to go out and try to find a way to win."

O-LINE READY

The offensive line has been a point of emphasis this offseason. How much so? Brohm has devoted two full-time assistants to the position. The front five has taken shape, but depth remains spotty for a unit that wants to be more physical and better in short-yardage situations. "Well, depth is a little bit of a concern, but every year you're going to have some form or fashion of that at different positions," said Brohm. "I feel like our line has improved to this point. Not until you get in a real game will you be able to tell 100 percent for sure, but I think they've worked hard, they've been physical, they understand what we're trying to do. Probably six or seven guys is what you'll see in the rotation right now." The Boilermaker line should feature a starting five-some of LT Greg Long; LG Spencer Holstege; C Gus Hartwig; RG Tyler Witt; RT Eric Miller. And it sounds like key G/T reserve Cam Craig will be available after being dinged up in camp. "Cam Craig has come back this week, has been nicked up a little bit, but we're going to try to get a full week of practice in with him and get him out on the game field," said Brohm.



VAXXED-UP

While some programs have struggled with vaccinations, Purdue has enjoyed a high rate. "I'm pretty sure we're probably 95 percent or above," said Brohm. "There's still just a few, but other than that, we've got a very, very high percentage of players and staff." Vaccination rates have been a hot topic as the season has opened. COVID-19 breakouts could still occur, compromising a roster. And the Big Ten has said if a school is unable to field a team because of COVID, it will forfeit.

GOOD NEWS FOR SECONDARY

The secondary has talent, but depth is thin--especially at cornerback. But it sounds like the unit will have two of its better players available Saturday in sophomore safety Marvin Grant (quad) and junior Kentucky transfer Jamari Brown (hamstring). Each had missed significant time in camp. Grant is expected to start, while Brown will be a reserve.

"Marvin Grant has been back practicing with us, and he's a physical player that still has some youth, so the more he practices the better he's going to get, and I think when he knows what to do and he can be the quarterback and understand exactly what's going on, he can play very well. He's just got to make sure that mentally he's locked in and focused but he has a ton of talent and he's back healthy. "Jamari Brown is back practicing, as well. We anticipate him playing. Right now, he's in the mix behind Cory Trice and Dedrick Mackey, but he's done some good things, but we've got to get him just continuing to understand exactly what we're doing and be on the same page and there can be no mental busts, but he does have talent and length, so we like what he brings to the room."

STARTERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS