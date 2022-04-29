Browns draft Purdue WR David Bell in third round

David Bell knows he had his doubters.

Is he fast enough for the NFL?

Is he athletic enough?

Explosive enough?

Bell will get his chance to show he belongs after being picked in the third round (99th pick overall) by the Cleveland Browns on Friday in the NFL draft.

Bell was the 16th receiver picked, with six going in the first round and seven in the second. Bell was the third wideout off the board in the third round.

The last Purdue player drafted by the Browns? It was defensive tackle Marcus Jackson, who went in the 12th round in 1980. The most notable former Boilermakers drafted by Cleveland are QB Mike Phipps (1970) and RB Mike Pruitt (1976), as each was a first-round pick.

Bell’s projections in the draft varied widely after he failed to test well at the NFL Combine and during Purdue’s pro day. He was clocked at 4.65 at the Combine. At pro day in West Lafayette, his time was 4.68. He was aiming to run a 4.51 or a 4.52.

“I still didn’t run the 40 that I wanted to but showed that I’m one of the – if not the best - route-runner in this receiver class and that’s something that I wanted to display,” Bell said at pro day. “I know once I get on the football field, I'll be able to really show my abilities.”

What did Bell think he did best for the scouts from 30 NFL teams that were in Mollenkopf Athletic Center?

“I think that I can showed that I can play inside and outside,” said Bell. “I caught all passes and was able to show that I can run any route that they want me to."

Whatever happens at the next level won’t diminish Bell's accomplishments during an outstanding three-year career at Purdue that was capped by consensus All-American honors last season. He left campus having made 232 receptions for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns.

While Bell lacks speed and explosion, he compensates with sure hands and sleek route-running.

"I know once I get on the football field, I'll be able to really show my abilities."

Bell showed a lot at Purdue in a three-year career. He arrived in 2019 as one of the program’s most ballyhooed wideout recruits ever, a can’t-miss four-star talent. And, Bell delivered the goods.He caught a Big Ten-best 86 passes for 1,035 yards and seven TDs in his debut, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year accolades and honorable mention All-Big Ten. Bell had to step up after Rondale Moore--a second-round pick last year by the Cardinals--battled injury most of the season.

The product of Warren Central High keep it going in a COVID truncated six-game 2020 season, pacing the Boilermakers with 53 receptions for 625 yards and eight scores to earn first-team All-Big Ten mention while Moore again dealt with injury.

It was more of the same last season, when the 6-2, 205-pound Bell finished second in the Big Ten with 93 grabs for 1,286 yards and six TDs despite missing a game due to a concussion and opting out of the Music City Bowl. He earned consensus All-American honors.