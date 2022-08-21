BTN's Gerry DiNardo: 'I think this is (Brohm's) best looking team'

The former Notre Dame offensive lineman has been head coach at Vanderbilt, LSU and Indiana, and an assistant at many places. And he's been an analyst at Big Ten Network since its inception in 2007.

GoldandBlack.com: Does Purdue pass the eyeball test?

DiNardo: Yeah, I think this team looks like most of the other Big Ten teams. They all are basically built the same, except Ohio State separates itself. Michigan separates itself, Penn State to a certain degree. So, basically, we're talking about recruiting rankings, right? And then after those three ... there's that group in the middle of the Big Ten that looks pretty similar. And it comes down to non-conference games, crossover foes and coaching.

GoldandBlack.com: Was there any part of the team that really caught your eye?

DiNardo: I thought both lines were deeper than I recall Jeff's recent teams being. Then, obviously, the two receivers from Iowa (Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy). We knew they were established players. The young quarterbacks. They are deep at quarterback. They could use more depth at running back.

GoldandBlack.com: What do you think of Aidan O'Connell?

DiNardo: Perfect for what they want to do. I'm guessing the way Jeff runs his operation that a veteran quarterback really could benefit from a coach like Jeff. I don't see Jeff as being 'this is our scheme and I am gonna teach the scheme.' I see him as a little bit of a mad scientist on offense. When you look at his background being on all those NFL teams, he's just developed such a wide repertoire of past ideas. So, I think for a guy like Aidan O'Connell, who's got so much experience, that's gonna be a real benefit. It's hard to be a mad scientist with a young quarterback.

GoldandBlack.com: How does the defense look?

DiNardo: I talked to Ron English (who will call the defense) for a long time and I think one of the most recent intriguing stories in the Big Ten from an Xs and Os standpoint is the 2021 Purdue defense. Had three coordinators, which is an out-of-the-box idea. Nobody does that. They were co-coordinators. But, sometimes, those titles are given out for salary or for other reasons. But they seemed to make this thing work in 2021 with three coordinators.

And every time you ask them about it, it's ‘you know, we had unselfishness on the defensive staff.’ Jeff said that they wanted to be more aggressive on defense. Don't be afraid to bring people and pressure. And, if it doesn't work, it doesn't work. I think that really gave the defensive staff a lot of confidence. He shared the responsibility. He is very involved with the defense. So, everybody took ownership of it. And he kind of said, ‘you know, if you blitz and it doesn't work, I'm not gonna bite your head off. I'm gonna make a big play on offense, so it'll all work out.’

GoldandBlack.com: So, the defense should have the same philosophy this year?

DiNardo: This year talking to Ron, I think it's the same thing. You notice two coordinators now, but they still have the same philosophy. And I think Ron English has got a really good feel for the pressure, no pressure. I mean, this is a real veteran guy. So, I think sometimes it's just a matter of if you have the right staff, you know. If my assessment of the conference is correct, where there's like nine teams that are pretty much all the same, and it comes down to coaching and all that stuff, I think it's a perfect fit for what they're doing. And I think the hope is that they are as good on defense this year as they were last year. Without (George) Karlaftis, they have to be a little patient. You have to replace the first-round draft pick.”

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think this is Jeff Brohm’s best looking team, maybe his team with the most potential?

DiNardo: I do. It's hard to remember exactly what Purdue looked like last year. But I think this is Brohm's best looking team. But, you gotta replace George. I mean, how much does that make a difference?

GoldandBlack.com: Does Purdue have a legit chance to win the West?

DiNardo: Yes. I thought that before I even watched them because I had already seen the other six (West teams). And I had a feeling what Purdue was going to look like, and then I was more convinced than ever after I watched.

Look at your schedule, right? I'm a soft non-conference guy. I think the Purdue blackout Thursday night game vs. Penn State is perfect. Ordinarily, I wouldn't think that way. But I just think it's a great game. (The Nittany Lions) have a new defense, it's a home game for Purdue. I'm guessing it's gonna be pretty wild in that stadium. It seems to me if you are going to play a top opponent the first game, sure seems like a good set up to do it.

Regardless of what happens in that game, you know, they got a bunch of matchup opponents that they can obviously easily compete with as you go through it. You're always gonna have Indiana as a crossover. They have Maryland and they get Penn State and then it's the West. I mean, it's a perfect schedule.