Published Mar 3, 2025
Burning questions facing Purdue football ahead of spring practice
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue has more questions than answers heading into the first spring practice under head coach Barry Odom. The Boilermakers will embark on a new chapter of the Odom era with 15 practices scheduled between March 4th and April 12th, which is set as the spring game in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Unknowns surround the Purdue football program with a brand new coaching staff, massive roster turnover and more. Boiler Upload takes a look at three key burning questions facing the Boilermakers ahead of tomorrow's opening spring practice.

