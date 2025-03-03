Burning questions facing Purdue football ahead of spring practice

Purdue has more questions than answers heading into the first spring practice under head coach Barry Odom. The Boilermakers will embark on a new chapter of the Odom era with 15 practices scheduled between March 4th and April 12th, which is set as the spring game in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Unknowns surround the Purdue football program with a brand new coaching staff, massive roster turnover and more. Boiler Upload takes a look at three key burning questions facing the Boilermakers ahead of tomorrow's opening spring practice.