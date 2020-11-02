Jeff Brohm is waiting.

Will Purdue play at Wisconsin on Saturday? Will the game be cancelled? An answer is expected to be delivered from Wisconsin on Tuesday, as the Badger program is in the midst of a seven-day pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak that saw its game at Nebraska last Saturday cancelled. Wisconsin is scheduled to end its pause on Wednesday.

It has been reported that Wisconsin has 22 positive tests among players (12) and staff (10). Head coach Paul Chryst is confirmed to be infected. He is slated to return from a 10-day isolation on Thursday. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf are believed to have the virus, according to various reports. Per Big Ten protocols, players are required to sit out 21 days following a positive test.



Until Brohm receives word on the game's status, it’s business as usual.

“I would assume by tomorrow, we'll have an answer,” said Brohm via Zoom at his Monday press conference. “But even with that, I'm not for sure exactly truly how it works. But we're preparing full-speed ahead as of right now.”

Purdue is coming off a 31-24 win vs. an Illinois team that had players miss last Saturday’s game (some due to contact tracing; some due to positive tests) after opening the season with a 45-7 loss at Wisconsin. Is Brohm aware of any Boilermakers who have tested positive?

“Not to this point,” said Brohm. “Now, it is a little concerning sometimes. Illinois was a little concerned that maybe they got some things through their game at Wisconsin. I don't really know exactly, truly, how this virus works. So, there's always a concern that we want to continue to do everything we can to stay safe and get our guys to the game and keep everybody free from the virus.

"Every precaution we can think of, we're going to take, because there has been some pop-ups on the team we're getting ready to play, and the team that we played this past week. So, that is a concern.”

Brohm’s team is looking to maintain momentum after a 2-0 start that has included victories vs. Iowa and at Illinois. Winning at Wisconsin would be a landmark achievement, when you consider the Badgers have won 14 in a row vs. Purdue dating to a Boilermaker victory in Madison in 2003.

Should the game be cancelled, it won’t be made up. The Big Ten has deemed scrubbed games as “no contests.” Brohm says Purdue has no plans to seek a fill-in opponent and would treat the off week like a bye.

“No,” said Brohm. “I know no backup plan. I know in the Big Ten, we're playing every week, and if a game doesn't happen, you move on to the next one.”

For Purdue, that next one would be Nov. 14 at home vs. Northwestern, which is off to a 2-0 start and plays host to Nebraska this Saturday. But for now, Brohm is all about getting ready to play the Badgers.

“At our end, we're going to prepare for the next game,” said Brohm. “We've got a great opponent that we've got to do everything in our power to get ready to play.

“So, when those decisions are made, we'll adjust, but as of right now, we're going full-speed ahead and we're going to let (athletic director) Mike (Bobinski) and those guys handle (discussions about the game). I think by tomorrow we may know an answer, and I know there's concerns. There's concerns on both ends, and we realize it. So we're going to leave it to the smart, intelligent people to figure it out. … “