Purdue lands 2026 three-star wide receiver Kymistrii Young

Purdue landed a top wide receiver target on Sunday evening, picking up a commitment from 2026 three-star pass catcher Kymistrii Young.

Young was one of the many 2026 priority targets in West Lafayette for an official visit this weekend, where he pledged to the Boilermakers.

The Florida native also held offers from Miami (FL), Florida State, Penn State, West Virginia, Arizona and others before landing on Purdue. He also holds a 5.7 Rivals Rating and is the 90th ranked receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals.

Young becomes the first wide receiver to commit to the Boilermakers in the 2026 recruiting class. The pledge also gives Purdue eight members in the class at the moment, with Greenhow joining four-star quarterback Corin Berry, three-star offensive linemen Rico Schrieber, James Williams and Brock Brownfield, three-star running back Izaiah Wright, three-star linebacker Brayden Sweeney and three-star tight end ArMari Towns.