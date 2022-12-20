Cam Allen Returning, LSU Preparation & More From Today's Media Availability
Ahead of their Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU, linebackers coach David Elson, safety Cam Allen and linebacker Kieren Douglas spoke to the media following practice.
Cam Allen:
- Allen said LSU has multiple ways of making big plays with Jayden Daniels at quarterback.
- Given his prior experience playing quarterback, Allen thinks that gives him an advantage against someone like Daniels.
- Allen confirmed that he would be coming back for his last year of eligibility next season. He said he knows he can come back and clean up a lot of things from this year. Using the Citrus Bowl as an opportunity to get better.
- Another part of his decision was Ryan Walters' track record of putting safeties into the NFL.
- The players are "getting the relationship part down" with Walters right now. They have also talked about what they'd like to do next season, but there hasn't been a lot of conversation surrounding that.
- He said the secondary has a lot of guys that will be able to step up against LSU, he mentioned Reese Taylor, Jamari Brown, Camdyn Childers, Brandon Calloway and Joseph Jefferson by name.
- Allen brought up last season when Sanoussi Kane played cornerback in the bowl game when talking about guys having bigger roles this year.
- He is excited for the opportunity against LSU. Allen said, "If you go out there and make big plays you're gonna put your name on the map."
David Elson:
- The mindset for the team is to focus on the guys that are still here. He thinks they are still in good shape and that the guys have a great attitude despite all that has happened over the last couple of weeks.
- Elson said the focal point they have been preaching is tackling in open space and tackling in general with the athletic offensive players LSU has.
- "You have to be assignment sound." Elson said of what Purdue can do to slow down the LSU offense.
- Elson does not know of any other players that could be out of the bowl game. There have been rumors about Jalen Graham's availability, but Elson did not comment on that specifically.
- Some players that will see more snaps: Antonio Stevens, Ryan Brandt and Brandon Calloway, per Elson.
- Elson said the extended practice time with more reps during bowl preparation is invaluable for younger players.
Kieren Douglas:
- Douglas said it's exciting to play in the Citrus Bowl against a historically good team.
- He thinks the younger guys getting thrust into bigger roles are ready. The linebacker said they work as hard as the guys that play.
- Douglas feels like the guys have more energy since they have been able to get some rest and that it has helped him coming off some injuries later in the season.
- He called Drew Brees a great motivator and that "I wanted to run through a brick wall after he was done talking." following Brees' speech to the team after practice today.
- LSU is a challenge, but Douglas said Purdue has the athletes to match up with anybody in the country.
- Called this season the "best end to a college career that I could ask for."