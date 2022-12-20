Ahead of their Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU, linebackers coach David Elson, safety Cam Allen and linebacker Kieren Douglas spoke to the media following practice.

Cam Allen:

- Allen said LSU has multiple ways of making big plays with Jayden Daniels at quarterback.

- Given his prior experience playing quarterback, Allen thinks that gives him an advantage against someone like Daniels.

- Allen confirmed that he would be coming back for his last year of eligibility next season. He said he knows he can come back and clean up a lot of things from this year. Using the Citrus Bowl as an opportunity to get better.

- Another part of his decision was Ryan Walters' track record of putting safeties into the NFL.

- The players are "getting the relationship part down" with Walters right now. They have also talked about what they'd like to do next season, but there hasn't been a lot of conversation surrounding that.

- He said the secondary has a lot of guys that will be able to step up against LSU, he mentioned Reese Taylor, Jamari Brown, Camdyn Childers, Brandon Calloway and Joseph Jefferson by name.

- Allen brought up last season when Sanoussi Kane played cornerback in the bowl game when talking about guys having bigger roles this year.



- He is excited for the opportunity against LSU. Allen said, "If you go out there and make big plays you're gonna put your name on the map."