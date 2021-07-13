HOOVER, Ala. — With a few minutes remaining in his D1 Minnesota team's eventual win over Game Elite on Friday night in Birmingham, Camden Heide ran the floor, leapt to control a lob pass and finished an and-one dunk despite being met at the basket by a defender.

That play was a microcosm of much of the value the Rivals.com four-star swingman figures to bring to Purdue as part of its 2022 recruiting class. The Twin Cities area native committed to the Boilermakers in June over Minnesota, Iowa State and Virginia Tech and earlier offers from Texas, Arizona, Ohio State, Wisconsin and many others.

It also probably reflected his development over the past year-and-a-half or so.