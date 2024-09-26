PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Can Card and Purdue find quick fix to solve passing game struggles?

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) hands the ball to running back Devin Mockobee (45) during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) hands the ball to running back Devin Mockobee (45) during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images (© Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

This isn't the first time Purdue's Air Raid offense has been relegated to a ground attack since Graham Harrell's arrival in West Lafayette.

Last season, Purdue was at times anchored by the backfield tandem of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Mockobee. The duo helped produce the first 2,000-yard rushing campaign for the program in over a decade, but it didn't translate to victories for Ryan Walters and company.

A similar fate is starting to unfold for the Boilermakers in 2024, with Hudson Card and the pass game taking steps back over the last two weeks. While Mockobee and Reggie Love headlined a stellar showing over the weekend, to the tune of 260+ yards on the ground, the flip side of the offense hasn't held up their end of the bargain since the week one victory over Indiana State.

Card had one game with less than 130 yards through the air a year ago, but has doubled that mark in just three games this season. The Purdue quarterback followed up his 124-yard performance against Notre Dame by throwing for only 56 yards in the loss to Oregon State last Saturday.

Card took part of the blame for Purdue's struggles passing the football, and while Harrell believes he needs to play better, the second-year offensive coordinator wasn't ready to point the finger at his QB1 entirely.

"I'm the first one to say that I gotta be better. I will be better," Card said.

"I think it's a combination of both," Harrell said. "I don't ever think it's just one person or one position group or anything like that."

We've seen the type of performances Hudson Card is capable of, between a record-setting showing in the season-opener and his final two starts of 2023, which was the expectation after his transfer in from Texas. Ryan Walters knows, perhaps more than anybody, what Purdue has in Card under center.

But now is the time for him to showcase that ability on a more consistent basis.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0xWTU00LV8zVUJVP3NpPUJrWFlxblVIQW1pY1pyWUM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

"We got to do things that allow our quarterback to play well. Huddy's a talented individual, and that talent's got to show up on game day," Walters said.

Ryan Walters didn't hold back when addressing what Purdue needed to change with its offense as a whole to unlock the success that it had at times last season, touching on a number of areas the Boilermakers needed to improve upon.

"We got to look at when we're using tempo offensively, how do we generate easier third down conversions. There's a lot of things that we are evaluating right now," Walters said. "We got to do things that our guys are comfortable with and give our guys that need touches, give them touches."

Walters was unwilling to reveal what changes the Boilermakers would make in particular, but did share that some of the issues that the staff saw on film had been addressed and that he was anticipating what changes would look like throughout this week of practice.

"We'll keep those issues in house so that we're not tipping our hand our opponent, you know, but there are definitely things that we've talked about and have addressed. Looking forward to seeing what that looks like."

Card sees the offense's issues revolving around a lack of execution between the white lines. While Walters and Card may have differing opinions on the struggles, the Boilermakers' quarterback has taken it upon himself to translate success in practice to the field of play.

"At the end of the day, we have to go out there and execute on Saturdays. Transition from practice to game days, and we'll be all right," Card said. "Everyone has to go out and execute the game plan. Pay attention to the little details."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3dmc2ZwZVZDdldJP3NpPU5hcjVqNlVscVFzcVpVYXc/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That quest will be even tougher moving forward as the Boilermakers could be without top wide receiver Jahmal Edrine for 3-4 weeks on the heels of an injury he suffered against Notre Dame. That loss, on top of the absence of Georgia transfer CJ Smith, has the receiving corps in a state of flux heading into conference play.

The pressure now falls on the likes of De'Nylon Morrissette, Jaron Tibbs, Shamar Rigby, Kam Brown and others to raise their level of play. Card acknowledged that the injuries would impact the offense, while also giving the receiving corps a vote of confidence despite the absence of Edrine and Smith.

"In a season you're going to get hit with adversity, no matter injury, losses, and it's how you bounce back from that. We have guys that are going to step up in that room. For me, at the end of the day, I'm just going to go through my reads and the defense will tell me where to go with the ball no matter who's out there. So you know, that's my approach," Card said.

"Our room's deep, so we obviously have guys that will come in, step up and make plays. But, I feel for those guys. Obviously would love to have them out here. I think they they feel the same way. Injuries suck, but I'm confident in our receiver room," Card said.

Tight end Max Klare could be the biggest key for Purdue with its current pass catching crew, already being the Boilermakers' leading receiver through three games with 10 catches for 153 yards and two scores. Graham Harrell has made him a focal point of the offense, but that role may expand with Edrine and Smith sidelined.

"He's a guy that, obviously we game plan touches for, and we have to continue to do that. He's a big part of what we're doing. He'll be a huge part of what we do in the pass game, but he's also a big part we're doing in the run game," Harrell said.

Purdue has another opportunity to change its fortunes and reinvigorate a lackluster passing attack on Saturday afternoon when Nebraska comes to West Lafayette, but the test will be a stiff one. The Cornhuskers held Card and company under 100 passing yards a year ago and own a top 30 defense as far as yards allowed per game and are tied for 18th in the nation in points allowed per game.

Nebraska will present a difficult puzzle for Card and company this weekend, but one it will need to solve in order to turn the tides and get the passing attack back on track before it's too late.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvY2FuLWNhcmQtYW5kLXB1cmR1ZS1maW5kLXF1aWNrLWZpeC10by1z b2x2ZS1wYXNzaW5nLWdhbWUtc3RydWdnbGVzLSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcHVyZHVlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY2FuLWNhcmQtYW5kLXB1cmR1ZS1maW5kLXF1aWNr LWZpeC10by1zb2x2ZS1wYXNzaW5nLWdhbWUtc3RydWdnbGVzLSZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTM3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==