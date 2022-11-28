After clinching the Big Ten West title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue faces their toughest test of the 2022 season in the form of 12-0 Michigan.

The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and will probably carry the same ranking when College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday night.

Purdue has a knack for making history in these types of games though, earning the “Spoilermakers” moniker.

History is not on their side as they get ready for the Big Ten Championship Game. Since 2014, when the Big Ten went to "East" and "West" divisions, the Big Ten West is 0-8 against their counterparts from the Big Ten East. The average margin of victory in those games is over 20 points per game.