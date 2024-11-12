Can TKR at center work? TKR thinks so

If it were up to Trey Kaufman-Renn, he would play center.





There, the junior becomes like he was in high school: faster than his positional opponents, more skilled. And while he doesn’t carry the size to dominate down low, the fits he can give opponents on the end of Braden Smith’s pick-and-roll dishes make the point moot.





Kaufman-Renn’s contributions from the five spot helped Purdue close an uneven win against Yale Monday. Playing the last five minutes there, he flashed his ability as a mismatch when he was fouled twice, knocking down all four foul shots, as well as his defensive versatility – he switched onto Yale’s microwave guard, John Poulakidas, well beyond the 3-point line. He scored 17 points all told, on only eight shots, shooting 7-of-9 at the line.





Unfortunately for Kaufman-Renn, though, his position is not up to him, and his coach, Matt Painter, prefers the 6-foot-9 big man at forward.





“I’m slowly trying to convince him,” Kaufman-Renn protested.





Painter’s cause for concern can be found in the box score, the same one which expounds Kaufman-Renn’s offensive abilities – Painter sees the 50 points Yale scored in the paint and shudders.







“We’re used to playing a 7-footer as our five,” Kaufman-Renn said. That’s part of the problem. With Boilermaker great Zach Edey manning the back side of Purdue’s defense last year, the team often didn’t pay for break-downs further from the basket.





“But now we don't have that,” said senior center Caleb Furst, the only player on the team who knows what life was like before Edey became a dominant force, and is experiencing life after.





There are a litany of defensive issues Purdue has to solve as its schedule thickens to include No. 2 Alabama, No. 15 Marquette and national semifinalist NC State by the end of the month.



