Card resets in return, but Purdue wanes in 26-20 OT loss

Maybe all he needed was some time on the bench.

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card returned Saturday against Northwestern nearly a month after his last start. A concussion and a benching held Card out in the intervening time, but after trading possessions with Ryane Browne, Card again took sole possession of the offense.

The result was 20 points for Purdue (1-7, 0-5 Big Ten), its third-most of the season against FBS competition. But Northwestern (4-5, 2-4) capitalized on a stalled drive to hand Purdue its second overtime loss of the last three games.

Card went 21-of-37 for 267 and a touchdown, but the most impressive throw of the day was made by a receiver in the fourth quarter.

Freshman wideout Shamar Rigby caught a pitch to the right in the red zone with Purdue facing a third-and-5, down by a touchdown. Rigby shuffled with Northwestern defenders closing in on him, then stopped and transferred the football to his gloved right hand, firing a pass to a tightly defended Jaron Tibbs 8 yards away. Confused would-be Wildcat run defenders turned around to see Tibbs go down at the 1-yard line.

The next play, Devin Mockobee worked for the hardest yard of his career. The junior running back pulled Wildcat defenders into the end zone with him to tie the game.

Mockobee got the ball on the first play of overtime, gaining five yards. Two Card incompletions put the onus on Purdue’s defense to make a stand, which it could not as Northwestern scored a walk-off touchdown.

Purdue’s defense bent routinely in the first half, and broke significantly on a 51-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that suggested the Wildcats’ offense could find life Saturday. It remained alive the rest of the first half, gaining a 17-10 halftime lead.

But a different version of Purdue’s defense came out of the locker room in the second half, mixed with a less-explosive Northwestern offense.

Northwestern’s third down fortunes turned from 6-of-7 in the opening half to 3-of-9, with 2.1 yards per rush compared to 5.8.

What stuck out in Purdue’s 26-20 loss Saturday:



