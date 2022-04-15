Carmel's Winston Berglund commits to Purdue

Purdue has landed its second Class of 2023 verbal commitment, as Carmel High School's Winston Berglund announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Friday morning over a slew of other early offers.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder picked Purdue over offers from Michigan, Indiana, Wake Forest, Northwestern, South Carolina and others. He was predisposed to the Boilermakers due to family connections to Purdue.

"My grandparents both went there and loved their experience there and I've always watched them growing up and been a huge Boilermaker fan," Berglund said this winter. "It meant a lot. I've always loved it there growing up."

He was recruited by Purdue to play the Boilermakers' hybrid linebacker/safety position.

Playing that same sort role for the Greyhounds as a junior, Berglund recorded 90-plus tackles and a pair of interceptions.

He joins Louisiana QB Rickie Collins as Purdue 2023 commitment.

More to come ...