Catching up with ... Chris Kramer
Few players better personified Purdue basketball than Chris Kramer.
The 6-3, 215-pound Kramer was a dervish of heart, hustle and desire on some strong Purdue teams from 2006-10--the formative years of the Matt Painter era.
The Huntington, Ind., product played in 133 games with 114 starts, averaging 6.4 points. He earned a reputation as a fiery competitor who knew only one speed: full. No wonder he was a three-time captain.
Kramer arrived in West Lafayette as part of Painter's second recruiting class. As a freshman in 2006-07, Kramer helped the Boilermakers reach the first of four NCAA tourney's during his tenure in West Lafayette. Kramer's teams reached the Sweet 16 his final two seasons, winning the Big Ten tourney title in 2008-09 as a junior and the Big Ten regular-season crown in 2009-10 as a senior.
Kramer's desire helped him set the school record for career steals per game, averaging 2.1 en route to being a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2008, 2010). He became the first Big Ten player in 16 years to pace the conference in steals two consecutive seasons (2008, 2009).
Kramer finished his career with a 274 steals, 850 points and 397 rebounds, shooting 71 percent at the free-throw line. He also became the first league player to be on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team all four seasons.
Since leaving Purdue, Kramer has enjoyed a nice career that has taken him to Europe and Asia.
GoldandBlack.com caught up with the 31-year-old Kramer, who is married with a 2-year old daughter, earlier this week from Russia.
GoldandBlack.com: Where are you playing now?
Kramer: I am playing for Khimki Moscow Region in the EuroLeague. I am trying to find some consistency coming off an ACL injury. It's my first time playing EuroLeague, so I am getting adjusted to playing more games, more travel. This is my first season in Russia. I was in Lithuania before.
GoldandBlack.com: When did you hurt your knee?
Kramer: I hurt my knee on March 5th (last year). I have been playing for a couple months now.
GoldandBlack.com: How long have you been playing overseas?
Kramer: This is my ninth year overseas and 10th year playing. I have been in the G League and played in Puerto Rico.
GoldandBlack.com: What's it like playing in Moscow?
Kramer: Moscow is a beautiful place. It’s different than any place we have been. We have a driver who takes us where we want to go. Moscow traffic is unbelievable. It’s comparable to New York and Los Angeles. Getting to explore another culture is a blessing. We are enjoying it. Hopefully, we will win more games so we can enjoy the basketball aspect of it.
GoldandBlack.com: What's your role on your current team?
Kramer: I come off the bench. I play 18-25 minutes. It just depends. I average about six points and three assists.
Story continues below photo
GoldandBlack.com: I know Robbie Hummel didn't have a good experience playing in Russia. But you are OK with it?
Kramer: He was by himself and he didn’t like his teammates. I talked to him then when I was in Lithuania. He had begun a countdown (to leave) by Christmas.
GoldandBlack.com: Who are some of the notable players you play with?
Kramer: Timofey Mozgov, Alexey Shved, who played with Robbie with the Timberwolves. Jeremy Evans, who won the Slam Dunk contest (2012). Anthony Gill from Virginia, Devin Booker of Clemson.
GoldandBlack.com: Is the money good?
Kramer: Yes, yes. To come over here, they make sure it’s worth your while. Coming off an injury, this was the best offer I was gonna get.
GoldandBlack.com: How much longer do you think you'll play?
Kramer: I am not sure. It has to make sense financially, but my body has to hold up. I want to be able to still play at a high level. My body feels great now coming off the knee injury. Maybe another three years. It just kind of depends.
GoldandBlack.com: What are your plans when your basketball career is finished?
Kramer: I honestly have no idea. I don’t know what would be right to do. I would love to coach, but with the way things are now with parents and all of that. To coach people the way you need to, to get the most out of them and help them, it’s tough—especially in high school. At this point, I’m not sure.
GoldandBlack.com: When were you last back in the United States?
Kramer: I was home last summer when Alex Borst got married. We were at Purdue for that.
GoldandBlack.com: Do you still follow Purdue?
Kramer: I do keep track of the team. I saw the score from the other night. That was a tough one.
GoldandBlack.com: What are the arenas like in Russia?
Kramer: Some of the gyms are cold, 40 degrees. You try to warm up, you can’t dribble. Feels like your fingers will break when you catch a pass. They put the floor right over the ice. Heaters are in all four corners. Spectators are in coats and hats like they are watching an NFL game outside.
GoldandBlack.com: What are the crowds like?
Kramer: It depends on where you are and who you play. You could get 2,000 all the up to an atmosphere like Mackey. We will play 66-68 games before playoffs. If you make it to the top eight in the EuroLeague, it is best-of-five. Many of our flights are long, 3-5-hour flights to get to games. It takes a toll on your body. Your body can break down.
GoldandBlack.com: Do you stay in touch with Matt Painter?
Kramer: I don’t bug him during the season. He is busy. When I am back, I reach out.
