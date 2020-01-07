Few players better personified Purdue basketball than Chris Kramer.

The 6-3, 215-pound Kramer was a dervish of heart, hustle and desire on some strong Purdue teams from 2006-10--the formative years of the Matt Painter era.



The Huntington, Ind., product played in 133 games with 114 starts, averaging 6.4 points. He earned a reputation as a fiery competitor who knew only one speed: full. No wonder he was a three-time captain.

Kramer arrived in West Lafayette as part of Painter's second recruiting class. As a freshman in 2006-07, Kramer helped the Boilermakers reach the first of four NCAA tourney's during his tenure in West Lafayette. Kramer's teams reached the Sweet 16 his final two seasons, winning the Big Ten tourney title in 2008-09 as a junior and the Big Ten regular-season crown in 2009-10 as a senior.

Kramer's desire helped him set the school record for career steals per game, averaging 2.1 en route to being a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2008, 2010). He became the first Big Ten player in 16 years to pace the conference in steals two consecutive seasons (2008, 2009).



Kramer finished his career with a 274 steals, 850 points and 397 rebounds, shooting 71 percent at the free-throw line. He also became the first league player to be on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team all four seasons.



Since leaving Purdue, Kramer has enjoyed a nice career that has taken him to Europe and Asia.



GoldandBlack.com caught up with the 31-year-old Kramer, who is married with a 2-year old daughter, earlier this week from Russia.

GoldandBlack.com: Where are you playing now?

Kramer: I am playing for Khimki Moscow Region in the EuroLeague. I am trying to find some consistency coming off an ACL injury. It's my first time playing EuroLeague, so I am getting adjusted to playing more games, more travel. This is my first season in Russia. I was in Lithuania before.



GoldandBlack.com: When did you hurt your knee?

Kramer: I hurt my knee on March 5th (last year). I have been playing for a couple months now.

GoldandBlack.com: How long have you been playing overseas?

Kramer: This is my ninth year overseas and 10th year playing. I have been in the G League and played in Puerto Rico.

GoldandBlack.com: What's it like playing in Moscow?

Kramer: Moscow is a beautiful place. It’s different than any place we have been. We have a driver who takes us where we want to go. Moscow traffic is unbelievable. It’s comparable to New York and Los Angeles. Getting to explore another culture is a blessing. We are enjoying it. Hopefully, we will win more games so we can enjoy the basketball aspect of it.

GoldandBlack.com: What's your role on your current team?

Kramer: I come off the bench. I play 18-25 minutes. It just depends. I average about six points and three assists.

