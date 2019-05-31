He is 6-5, 270 pounds. He is big, strong and powerful. He is a former NFL player. And Ryan Russell also is a published poet.

It's true. The former Boilermaker shatters the football player stereotype with a depth of introspection usually reserved for a professor in a tweed jacket. Check out his recently published book of poems: “Prison or Passion.” For more on how to order the book and for more on Russell, check out this site.

Before making his mark as a writer, Russell made one as a defensive end at Purdue. He arrived in West Lafayette from Creekview High in Carrollton, Texas, near Dallas in 2011. And he made an instant impact his first season, notching 33 tackles with 4.5 TFLs and a sack. He finished his career with 149 stops, 24.5 TFLs and 9.5 sacks. Russell was a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015. He played one season in Dallas and two in Tampa before a shoulder injury derailed his career.

I caught up with Russell to look back at his Purdue career … and to see what he’s up to now.

GoldandBlack: Where do you live?

Russell: I live in Silver Lake, Calif., which is near Hollywood.

GoldandBlack: What are you doing?

Russell: I am writing. My best friend who I roomed with and played with at Purdue, Joe Gilliam, passed away September 11, 2018. At the time, I was still recovering from shoulder surgery. I had this huge wake-up call. He was a perfectly healthy person, we trained together and essentially ate the same … we basically had the same life for four years. And, he was gone at 26. I was like, life isn’t guaranteed, life is short. I visited LA each offseason since being in the NFL. Always loved it. I kept waiting for the perfect situation to move here. And then I knew I couldn’t wait for the perfect situation. If that is the life you want to live, you need to start living it now.

GoldandBlack: What do you write?

Russell: I always have written, have since I was 8 or 9 when my stepfather passed away. I wrote poetry to understand what I was going through, understand my feelings, self reflect. I would see if I was angry, or sad, or jealous, or had envy. So, I moved to LA to deal with the loss of my best friend and the trauma of my injury. I also have written a fiction novel since I have been out here. Now, I have a published book of poetry.

GoldandBlack: How did you break in to the business?

Russell: A publisher and contemporary poet Christopher Poindexter saw my stuff on Instagram and reached out in December and asked if I was interested in publishing. One thing led to another. On April 26, my mom’s birthday, I released my first poetry book. That was cool and awesome.

The buzz I got from that has made waves for me to get a publishing deal for my fiction novel. I am talking to publishers about that. There was talk of getting a literary agent to get more work. Now, I am pitching for articles. This crazy ball starts rolling in this literary world.

