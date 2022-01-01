Purdue CB Anthony Romphf is in the transfer portal

Purdue redshirt freshman cornerback Anthony Romphf is in the transfer portal.

Romphf was listed as a No. 2 cornerback on the Music City Bowl depth chart. But he didn't play a snap in the game despite there being a lack of depth at the position. Romphf played in five games--starting the opener--in 2021, but he made no tackles.



The 6-0, 190-pound Romphf was a quarterback in high school who originally committed to Florida Atlantic.

Romphf attended Southfield (Mich.) Arts & Tech with Purdue DT Bryce Austin, who also recently entered the portal.

Purdue has added three cornerbacks from the portal this offseason: Indiana's Reese Taylor, Kansas State's Tee Denson and Adams State's Bryce Hampton.



Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, Austin, QB Jack Plummer, LB Robert McWilliams, DE Dontay Hunter, OL Dave Monnot and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021-22, in addition to Romphf.