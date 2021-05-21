Source: CB Geovonte' Howard is no longer on the team

GoldandBlack.com has learned that senior cornerback Geovonte' Howard is no longer on the team.

Howard came to Purdue as JC transfer prior to the start of 2020. The Houston native endured his ups and downs, entering the portal after the season only to subsequently pull out. Howard was limited in the spring by injury.



The 6-0, 190-pound Howard appeared in five games as a reserve in 2020 and had four tackles with three passes broken up.

Purdue's top two corners are junior Cory Trice and senior Dedrick Mackey. Howard would have provided depth.



The program also is bringing in two transfers: Jamari Brown (Kentucky) and C.J. McWilliams (Florida). Brown is already on campus. Purdue also has redshirt freshman Anthony Romphf and sophomore Nyles Beverly on the roster.



Purdue also is believed still to be recruiting cornerbacks in the portal.



True freshman Brandon Calloway will arrive this summer.