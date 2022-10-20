Anthony Brown continues to be a mainstay in the Dallas Cowboys' defensive backfield.

WEEK 6

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey saw 18 snaps on a variety of special teams units on Sunday when the Bengals took down New Orleans 30-26, making one tackle. The Bengals will look to continue their winning ways when they host Atlanta at 1:00 EDT on Sunday.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

The Lions enjoyed their week six bye this past weekend. They return to action with a 1:00 EDT kickoff at Dallas on Sunday.

David Bell - Cleveland Browns

A week after setting a career-high in snaps, Bell bested it again with 44 snaps in the Browns' 38-15 loss to New England. He saw two passes come his way, catching one for 13 yards. He also continues to be a part of the kick return team. The Browns will look to bounce back as they travel to Baltimore for a 1:00 EDT kickoff on Sunday.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Playing 31 snaps in the Patriots' 38-15 blowout win over Cleveland, Bentley made a tackle and had a quarterback hit lead to an interception to help the Patriots cruise to victory. The veteran added five snaps on special teams, as well. Bentley gets a primetime matchup next, as New England hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football at 8:15 EDT.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown played all 71 snaps at corner for Dallas' 26-17 loss at Philadelphia, recording two tackles and breaking up a pass. He continues to be a constant in the Cowboys' defensive backfield. Next week, it's a 1:00 EDT home start against Detroit.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

Hopkins returned from a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and played nine snaps on offense in the Rams' 24-10 win over Carolina. He'll continue to get back in the rhythm of the offense after the Rams' bye week this week.

Zander Horvath - Los Angeles Chargers

Listed as a starter, Horvath saw 17 snaps in the Chargers' 19-16 win over Denver. He caught the only pass thrown his way, and the rookie added 19 snaps on special teams. They'll be back in action for a 4:25 EDT kickoff against Seattle this weekend.

George Karlaftis - Kansas City Chiefs

The rookie saw 41 snaps in the Chiefs' 24-20 loss to Buffalo, making two tackles and recording three quarterback hurries. The Chiefs return to action at 4:25 EDT as they head to San Francisco for a 2020 Super Bowl rematch .

Dennis Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

For the first time of the 2022 season, Kelly earned offensive reps, playing 70 of the 81 offensive snaps for the Colts in their 34-27 comeback win over Jacksonville. He continues to be a blocker on the field goal unit, as well. Kelly will look to hold onto his role at left tackle as the Colts travel to Nashville for a 1:00 EDT kick against the Titans.

DaMarcus Mitchell - New England Patriots

The rookie JuCo and Purdue product made his defensive debut, seeing five snaps in the blowout 38-15 win over Cleveland. Mitchell continued his special teams role, too, playing 18 snaps and recording a tackle. Mitchell and the Patriots host Chicago at 8:15 EDT on Monday Night Football next.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

The second-year speedster was on the field for 70 of Arizona's 71 offensive snaps in their 19-9 loss at Seattle on Sunday. Moore caught six of nine targets for 49 yards, marking another productive week. He'll hit the field in short time, as the Cardinals get a quick turnaround to host New Orleans on Thursday night at 8:15 EDT.

Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins

Mostert again led the Dolphins running backs in snaps with 48 in their 24-16 loss to Minnesota, and he led the way by far with 14 carries for 49 yards. Additionally, the veteran speedster recorded a catch on two targets. As he continues to be the bell cow in the backfield, he'll look to continue to thrive as the Dolphins host Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football this week.

WEEK 5

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey was limited to special teams action, seeing 15 plays in Cincinnati's last-second 19-17 loss to Baltimore on Sunday night. The linebacker and special teams Swiss army knife will look to get in the stat sheet as they head to New Orleans on Sunday for a 1:00 kickoff.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

The second-year linebacker received 14 snaps on defense and 10 on special teams, recording two tackles in the Lions' rough 29-0 loss at New England on Sunday. The Lions will seek to bounce back from their tough start after they get a chance to regroup during their bye week this week.

David Bell - Cleveland Browns

Bell saw a season-high 29 snaps in the Browns' 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, catching his only target for a gain of six yards. He also continues to be utilized as a blocker on kickoff returns. He'll look to haul in a few passes next week as they host the Patriots at 1:00 EDT.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley made three tackles in 40 defensive snaps as the Patriots dominated Detroit 29-0 on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough. The fifth-year linebacker also saw a handful of special teams snaps in the victory. The Patriots will seek to build on a much-needed victory when they head to Cleveland for a 1:00 EDT kickoff on Sunday.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown remains a key piece of Dallas' defense, making four tackles from his starting cornerback position during the Cowboys' 22-10 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday. Next Sunday, the surprising 4-1 Cowboys head to face the 5-0 Eagles in a big divisional showdown.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

Hopkins served the final game of his three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy on Sunday. He will be eligible to return for the Rams' 4:05 EDT kickoff against Carolina.

Zander Horvath - Los Angeles Chargers

The rookie fullback carried the ball twice for a total of three yards in the Chargers' 30-28 win in Cleveland on Sunday. Additionally, Horvath continues to be a special teams ace, seeing action on 15 special teams snaps. The Chargers return to prime time next week, hosting Denver at 8:15 on Monday Night Football.

George Karlaftis - Kansas City Chiefs

In the Chiefs' 30-28 comeback win over Las Vegas on Monday night, Karlaftis shined under the lights. The rookie recorded a sack in addition to three quarterback hurries in 55 defensive snaps. Karlaftis continues to play on the field goal defense unit, as well. The first-round pick is off to a nice start to his rookie campaign, and he will look to continue that in a huge showdown with Buffalo at 4:25 EDT on Sunday.

Dennis Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

The veteran lineman remains a part of the field goal unit, taking part in all four of the Colts' field goal attempts in their 12-9 overtime win over Denver on Thursday night. The middling Colts continue to fight, as they prepare to host Jacksonville at 1:00 EDT on Sunday.

DaMarcus Mitchell - New England Patriots

The rookie found his way on the inactive list due to a concussion for New England's 29-0 win over Detroit on Sunday. His status remains up in the air for this week's game at Cleveland at 1:00 EDT, so practice reports will be worth monitoring.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

In his second game back from injury, Moore caught seven passes for 68 yards and saw two carries, though he lost yardage on those. It stands as one of Moore's top performances in his short NFL career. He'll seek to continue building on this momentum next week as Arizona heads to Seattle for a 4:05 kickoff.

Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins

Mostert broke through with his best performance since returning from his knee injury, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts on Sunday as Miami fell to the Jets 40-17. The speedster also hauled in a pass, taking it for nine yards. Though the Dolphins await the return of QB Tua Tagovailoa, they may continue to lean on the veteran running back on Sunday when they host the Vikings at 1:00 EDT.

WEEK 4

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey saw 18 snaps on special teams, playing on both sides of kickoffs and punts, in Cincinnati's 27-15 win over Miami on Thursday. Bailey made two solo tackles on the night. He'll continue to play a versatile role for the Bengals in prime time, when they head to Baltimore at 8:20 PM EDT on Sunday.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

As Detroit lost a 48-45 shootout to Seattle, Barnes saw 21 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles and hurried the quarterback twice. Additionally, participation on the kick return and kick coverage units added 16 special teams snaps for Barnes. He'll look to keep growing his role next week as Detroit heads to New England for a 1:00 EDT kickoff.

David Bell - Cleveland Browns

In 19 snaps, Bell saw three targets and caught two passes for 35 yards in Cleveland's 23-20 loss at Atlanta on Sunday. The rookie from Indianapolis also saw 11 special teams snaps as part of the kick coverage and kick return units. Next week, him and the Browns host Zander Horvath and the Chargers at 1:00 EDT.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley saw 68 of 73 possible defensive snaps in the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss at Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. The linebacker recorded five tackles and assisted on another four. He also saw eight special teams snaps for New England, who prepares to host Detroit next week at 1:00 EDT.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

The veteran corner saw all 74 defensive snaps for Dallas in their 25-10 win over the Commanders on Sunday, recording two tackles and assisting on three more plus forcing a fumble. That productive day for Brown continues what's been a nice start to the season. He'll hope to keep the good times rolling next week as Dallas heads to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams at 4:25 EDT.

Grant Hermanns - New York Jets

Hermanns earned elevation from the practice squad but did not play in New York's 24-20 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday. He'll continue to work for reps next week when the Jets host Miami at 1:00 EDT.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

Hopkins served the second game in a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He will be eligible to return in week six.

Zander Horvath - Los Angeles Chargers

The rookie fullback earned eight offensive snaps, used mostly as a run blocker, in the Chargers' 34-24 win over Houston. He was targeted on the only route he ran, but the pass was off the mark. He continues to play a key role on LA's special teams units, seeing 18 snaps on Sunday. Next week, he'll face off against former teammate David Bell and the Browns at 1:00 EDT.

George Karlaftis - Kansas City Chiefs

The "Greek Freak" saw 39 snaps in Kansas City's big 41-31 Sunday night win over Tampa Bay. Karlaftis recorded two tackles, one of which was for a loss. Next week, the Chiefs will look to build on their strong start on Monday Night Football against Las Vegas.

Dennis Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

Though active, Kelly was again limited to special teams action, seeing four snaps in the Colts' 24-17 loss to his former team, the Tennessee Titans. The 1-2-1 Colts aren't off to the start they'd hoped for. Can they turn it around Thursday night at Denver?

DaMarcus Mitchell - New England Patriots

Mitchell continues to be a key part of the Patriots' special teams units, seeing 18 snaps on various different units during their 27-24 overtime loss in Lambeau Field on Sunday. The rookie will stay versatile next week as he faces former teammate Derrick Barnes and the Lions at 1:00 EDT.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Moore made his season debut after missing the first three weeks with a hamstring issue. In Arizona's 26-16 win over Carolina, Moore saw 65 snaps, running the ball once and grabbing three passes for 11 yards. He did not see any special teams snaps after being Arizona's main punt returner a season ago. He'll continue to get back into rhythm next week when Arizona hosts the undefeated Eagles at 4:25 EDT

Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins

In Miami's 27-15 Thursday night loss, Mostert was the feature back, getting 46 of 64 possible snaps at running back. He carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards, while adding two catches for 12 yards out of the backfield. With extra time to rest, Mostert will look to build on a strong performance when Miami heads to play the Jets on Sunday at 1:00 EDT.

WEEK 3

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey only saw special teams action, receiving 17 snaps across a number of different special teams formations as the Bengals cruised past the Jets 27-12. He'll look to expand his role next week as the Bengals face a quick turnaround when they host Miami at 8:15 EDT on Thursday night.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

The second-year linebacker saw 13 special teams snaps as the Lions fell to Minnesota 28-24. Barnes' action came on kickoff, kick return and punt return units. Next week, he'll be back in action when Detroit hosts Seattle at 1:00 EDT.

David Bell - Cleveland Browns

The rookie receiver brought in a pass for six yards during his 40 offensive snaps in the Browns' 29-17 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Additionally, Bell played 11 snaps on special teams. Next week, he will suit up on the road as the Browns head to Atlanta for a 1:00 EDT kickoff.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

As the Patriots fell 37-26 to Baltimore, Bentley recorded three tackles in his 55 defensive snaps. The veteran linebacker also appeared in two special teams plays on the punt coverage team. The Patriots will look to get back in the win column next weekend, but it won't be easy in Green Bay at 4:25 EDT.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Playing all of Dallas' 72 defensive snaps, Brown made seven tackles and broke up a pass in the Cowboys' 23-16 divisional win over the Giants on Monday night. Over the past two seasons, Brown's role has grown as a consistent starting corner for the Cowboys. He'll continue that next week when the Cowboys host the Commanders at 1:00 EDT.

Grant Hermanns - New York Jets

Hermanns, who recently elevated from the practice squad, was active but did not play in the Jets' 27-12 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He'll look to get on the field next week when the Jets face the Steelers at 1:00 EDT.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

Hopkins began a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He will be eligible to return in week six.

Zander Horvath - Los Angeles Chargers

In the Chargers' surprising 38-10 loss to Jacksonville, Horvath saw three offensive snaps and 16 snaps on special teams. Horvath was targeted once by quarterback Justin Herbert, but the pass fell incomplete. The rookie made a tackle on special teams, as well. Next week, Horvath will seek to get back in the end zone when the Chargers head to Houston at 1:00 EDT.

George Karlaftis - Kansas City Chiefs

Karlaftis recorded a tackle and a quarterback hurry in his return to the state of Indiana as the Chiefs fell to the Colts, 20-17. The West Lafayette Red Devil saw 57 snaps on defense and four on special teams with the field goal block unit. Karlaftis will take the field under the lights in primetime next week, as the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM EDT.

Dennis Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

For the third straight week, Kelly was active for the Colts as they won 20-17 over Kansas City. The veteran offensive lineman played four snaps as a part of the field goal unit, but did not see any action on offense. As the season progresses, that could change, starting next week when the Colts host Kelly's former team, the Tennessee Titans, at 1:00 EDT.

DaMarcus Mitchell - New England Patriots

Though he did not receive any snaps on the defensive unit, Mitchell has emerged as a valuable special teams piece for New England, seeing 21 snaps there. He saw action in kick return, kick coverage, punt return and field goal block. He'll continue to be a versatile piece for the Patriots next week as they travel to Green Bay for a 4:25 EDT kickoff.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

For the third-consecutive game, Moore was inactive with a hamstring injury as Arizona fell to the Rams 20-12. His status remains in question for Arizona's week four game trip to Carolina at 4:05 EDT.

Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins

After a big week two, Mostert saw 24 snaps in Miami's dramatic 21-19 win over Buffalo. Mostert carried the ball eight times for 11 yards and saw two passing targets, though both fell incomplete. Mostert also plays a role on the kick return unit for the Dolphins. Next week, the Dolphins see the field early as they head to Cincinnati for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 EDT.

WEEK 2

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

The third-year linebacker played a pair of defensive snaps and recorded a tackle in Cincinnati's 20-17 loss at Dallas. Additionally, he was on the field for 19 special teams snaps and made two tackles on special teams. The 0-2 Bengals will seek to get in the win column next week at 1:00 EDT at the Jets.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Despite not seeing any action on defense, Barnes played 13 special teams snaps and recorded a tackle in the Lions' 36-27 win over Washington. Next week, he'll seek to see more time as the Lions head to Minnesota for a 1:00 EDT game.

David Bell - Cleveland Browns

The rookie wide receiver from Indianapolis played 20 snaps but was not targeted in the Browns' 31-30 loss to the Jets on Sunday. Additionally, Bell got six snaps on special teams as a part of the kick return unit. He'll have an early chance to record his first career catch this week, as the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 EDT.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Pro Football Focus had Bentley rated as New England's best defensive player in their 17-14 win at Pittsburgh. He made three tackles in his 36 snaps and assisted on four others. Bentley also played a special teams snap in the win. After suffering a back injury late in the win, will he be healthy to play on Sunday as New England hosts Baltimore?

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown saw 69 snaps and recorded three tackles in the Cowboys' 20-17 upset victory over Cincinnati. Next week, the Cowboys head to New York for a divisional matchup with the Giants on Monday Night Football at 8:15 EDT.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

The second-year tight end saw four snaps, all of which were run blocking situations, in the Rams' win over Atlanta on Sunday. After a breakout performance in the Super Bowl, Hopkins has yet to see a pass thrown his way this season. He'll attempt to haul one in Sunday afternoon when the Rams head to Arizona at 4:25 EDT.

Zander Horvath - Los Angeles Chargers

For the second-consecutive week, Horvath caught a touchdown, this time in a 27-24 loss to Kansas City. The rookie fullback saw eight offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps for the Chargers and has carved out a nice role early on. The Chargers will host Jacksonville at 4:05 EDT on Sunday. Can Horvath make it three games in a row with a touchdown?

George Karlaftis - Kansas City Chiefs

Karlaftis recorded a tackle, two quarterback hurries and batted away a pass in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday. He saw 58 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the win. He'll have the chance to continue his strong start on Sunday as he will be "back home again in Indiana" at the Colts at 1:00 EDT.



Dennis Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

For the second straight week, Kelly was active but did not play, this time as the Colts were blanked 24-0 at Jacksonville. They'll seek their first win of the season on Sunday against a formidable opponent, as they host the 2-0 Chiefs at 1:00 EDT.

DaMarcus Mitchell - New England Patriots

Though he didn't receive any defensive snaps, Mitchell did play 13 special teams snaps and graded well per Pro Football Focus. The undrafted free agent will continue his rookie season next week at 1:00 EDT as they host Baltimore.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Moore did not play, as his hamstring injury landed him on the inactives list for the second-consecutive week during the Cardinals 29-23 win at Las Vegas. His status remains up in the air for Week 3 as the Cardinals host the Rams at 4:05 EDT.

Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins

In 39 snaps, Mostert led the Dolphins with 11 carries for 51 yards and added three receptions for 28 yards in Miami's dramatic, come-from-behind 42-38 win over the Ravens. The rust is wearing off following a season-ending injury in 2021 as he appears to be the Dolphins' top running back. They'll face a tough one next week, hosting Buffalo at 1:00 EDT.

WEEK 1

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey recorded one tackle in his two defensive snaps during the Bengals' long overtime loss to Pittsburgh in Sunday's season opener. Next week, the Bengals travel to Dallas for a 4:25 EDT kickoff.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Barnes saw the field for 21 snaps in the Lions' 38-35 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, recording a pair of tackles. He'll continue to look to expand his role in his second NFL season next week as the Lions host Washington at 1:00 EDT.

David Bell - Cleveland Browns

Despite receiving 22 snaps, Bell did not see a target during Cleveland's dramatic 26-24 win over Carolina. The rookie wide receiver will look to break into the stat columns next week when the Browns host the Jets at 1:00 EDT.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley, who has become a mainstay in New England's linebacker corps over the past five seasons, recorded five tackles and recorded a sack during the Patriots' 20-7 loss at Miami to open the season. He'll look to continue his strong start next week when the Patriots hit the road to take on Pittsburgh at 1:00 EDT.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

A starting corner for America's Team, Brown made five tackles against Tampa Bay in a 19-3 loss on Sunday Night Football. After a career-high in snaps during the 2021 season, Brown seems poised to maintain that level of action this year. Next up, Dallas welcomes Cincinnati to town for a 4:25 EDT kickoff on Sunday.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

After somewhat of a "breakout" performance in Los Angeles' Super Bowl win, Hopkins saw four snaps in their season opening 31-10 loss to Buffalo on Thursday. Early reports out of camp indicated that Hopkins was due to see more action this season after recording just one reception in the 2021 regular season. He'll take the field again on Sunday at 4:05 EDT as the Rams welcome Atlanta.

Zander Horvath - Los Angeles Chargers

In his first career game, Horvath scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard reception in the second quarter. The former Purdue running back now slots as a fullback for the Chargers. Horvath finished the day with one carry for two yards and two receptions for six yards, including the touchdown as the Chargers took down Las Vegas 24-19. The Chargers face a short week, as they take on Kansas City on Thursday night at 8:15 EDT.

George Karlaftis - Kansas City Chiefs

In his NFL debut on Sunday, Karlaftis played 51 snaps, recording a tackle, five quarterback hurries and batting down a pass during a dominant 44-21 victory over Arizona. A nice debut for the West Lafayette native, indeed, who has garnered quite a bit of positive buzz coming into the season. Next week, he'll have the chance to build on a strong performance when the Chiefs host the Chargers on Thursday night.

Dennis Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

Though active, Kelly did not see the field in the Colts' 20-20 tie to kickoff the season at Houston. He appears to be the final offensive lineman on the Colts' active roster. Next week, the Colts head to Jacksonville for another divisional game with the Jaguars at 1:00 EDT.

DaMarcus Mitchell - New England Patriots

Mitchell made the active list for New England's season opener, but he did not see any snaps as they fell to Miami 20-7. He'll look to get on the field for their trip to Pittsburgh at 1:00 EDT in week two.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice this week, Moore was inactive for Arizona's 44-21 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. It is unknown how long Moore will be sidelined with the injury. Whether he plays next Sunday as Arizona takes on Las Vegas at 4:25 EDT remains unknown.

Raheem Mostert - Miami Dolphins