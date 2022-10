In our October edition of MNM, we catch up with some of the key figures in Purdue's magical October run in 2000 that catapulted the Boilermakers to their first Rose Bowl appearance in 33 years. Linebacker Jason Loerzel and Gilbert Gardner, All-Big Ten WR Vinny Sutherland and football staffers Don Coller (recruiting/operations) and Jim Lathrop (strength/conditioning) share their experiences about four weeks that made Purdue football history.

NOTE: SOME ADULT LANGUAGE IS USED IN THIS PODCAST