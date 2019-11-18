Christian Gonzalez flips to Colorado
As has been expected, long time Purdue defense of back commitment Christian Gonzalez has switched his pledge to Colorado.
Gonzalez, the brother-in-law of former Purdue QB David Blough, committed, strangely, in August after previously naming a final five that didn’t include the Boilermakers.
“This is what the Lord says— your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: “I am the Lord your God, who teaches you what is best for you, who directs you in the way you should go.”— Christian Gonzalez (@chrisgonzo28) November 18, 2019
Isaiah 48:17 #Committed 🐃 @Coach_mtucker @Coach_TTillman @CoachChev6 pic.twitter.com/CGhrOhnpOA
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.