Christian Gonzalez flips to Colorado

Brian Neubert
As has been expected, long time Purdue defense of back commitment Christian Gonzalez has switched his pledge to Colorado.

Gonzalez, the brother-in-law of former Purdue QB David Blough, committed, strangely, in August after previously naming a final five that didn’t include the Boilermakers.

