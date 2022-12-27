The Citrus Bowl is officially just one week away. Purdue and LSU will travel to Orlando, Florida to face off in an annual Big Ten vs SEC matchup.

Purdue will enter next week as double-digit underdogs, in what has become a war of attrition for the Boilermakers, as there have been numerous amounts of opt-outs and transfers since Coach Jeff Brohm left West Lafayette.

Purdue is in for an uphill climb, as they face a battle-tested Louisiana State Football Team that appeared in the SEC Championship game under first-year head coach Brian Kelly, who left Notre Dame last year.

Purdue will be led by interim head coach and Louisville-bound Brian Brohm, who takes the reigns for one game before joining his big brother in the Blue Grass State. His staff is mostly depleted as well, as many coaches ran with Jeff Brohm down i-65 to take a new job. Drew Brees has returned to West Lafayette to provide reinforcements on the coaching staff, working with the QBs.

But, there is a game to be played. Purdue and LSU both are dealing with roster attrition during the Bowl Season.