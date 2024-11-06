CJ Smith looks to be difference for Purdue pass game down the stretch

We had all heard about the ability of CJ Smith.

A speedster coming from Athens, Georgia, to West Lafayette, Indiana, was poised to become a go-to threat for Hudson Card and the Purdue offense after transferring to the Boilermakers this off-season.

All of that excitement was halted, however, when Smith went down with a hamstring injury early in fall camp. It took nearly three months for Smith to rebound from the lingering issue, with a setback pushing back his Purdue debut to November.

As the Boilermakers got off to a 1-6 start in his absence, the anticipation intensified while the talented pass catcher watched from the sidelines.

"It was tough, but it just motivated me more to get back as fast as I can, to help the team as much as I can," Smith said.

The extended break reached a conclusion on Saturday afternoon, when Smith was active and inserted into the starting lineup. Questions regarding how he would be used and how he'd look were answered early, but it wasn't what was expected.

Smith got a look from Hudson Card on the opening play of the game, getting a step on his man in coverage and a dime from Card as a result. What would have been a big play to start the game for the Boilermakers was too good to be true, as the ball bounced off of Smith's hands and onto the Ross-Ade Stadium turf.

The early drop lit a fire under Smith, who got some confidence in having his number called that early, vowed to not let another miscue happen again.

"Game day jitters. Was a little nervous, but after that first one, I knew I can't drop another one, I had to go make it up," Smith said.

"They're willing to trust me, I'm willing to trust them. I got confidence through the roof," Smith said.

Interim offensive coordinator Jason Simmons saw the resolve of his shiny new receiver on the heels of that drop, who bounced back as began making plays for a Purdue offense that desperately needed another weapon on the outside.