Class of 2021 LB Yanni Karlaftis will have his pick of colleges
Brothers (Bad) to the Bone.— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) August 25, 2018
Highlights from George (@TheGK3) and Yanni Karlaftis (@therealYK_14) in West Lafayette’s 34-20 win over McCutcheon. #Purdue pic.twitter.com/yyK1potjsQ
All eyes are on Yanni Karlaftis, one of the most sought after players in the Class of 2021 in the Midwest.
The 6-3, 205-pound West Lafayette (Ind.) High School prospect is a wreaking ball on the edge of the Red Devils’ defense. Karlaftis plays with a mean streak—some call it nastiness—that has college defensive coordinators across the nation paying close attention. What do they all like? The swift and explosive Karlaftis makes plays. He's a difference-maker who could develop into a special linebacker as he continues to get bigger and stronger. So far, the junior-to-be counts eight offers.
