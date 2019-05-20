All eyes are on Yanni Karlaftis, one of the most sought after players in the Class of 2021 in the Midwest.



The 6-3, 205-pound West Lafayette (Ind.) High School prospect is a wreaking ball on the edge of the Red Devils’ defense. Karlaftis plays with a mean streak—some call it nastiness—that has college defensive coordinators across the nation paying close attention. What do they all like? The swift and explosive Karlaftis makes plays. He's a difference-maker who could develop into a special linebacker as he continues to get bigger and stronger. So far, the junior-to-be counts eight offers.