This is part of a GoldandBlack.com Primer series looking at Purdue's 2021 football recruiting cycle.

Purdue's 2020 class isn't complete yet, but the 2021 cycle is well underway, barreling toward the spring and summer visit periods as part of the process that's accelerated considerably in recent years.

Evidence comes in the fact that Purdue already holds multiple commitments, not uncommon nationally, but different by past Purdue standards at least. In-state targets Preston Terrell (wide receiver) and Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter (offensive tackle) each cast their lots with the Boilermakers during their junior years of high school.

To kick off this 2021 Recruiting Primer series, a projection, first of all, on Purdue's needs, as of today, prior to the 2020 class being finalized and while the Boilermaker roster still could remain in a state of modest flux.

The reality is that there may only be one position where Purdue has achieved the sort of depth it desires — wide receiver — so needs will abound across the board every year.

But some do stand out.