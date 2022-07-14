Class of 2024 guard Jack Benter commits to Purdue

Purdue's landed Its first commitment for the 2024 class, as Brownstown Central shooting guard Jack Benter committed to the Boilermakers on Thursday, In the midst of the July evaluation period.

The 6-foot-4, 190-some-pounder is one of the top players in Indiana's 2024 class and the sort of multi-skilled offensive player that Matt Painter's come to covet over the years, an outstanding shooter, but also a highly skilled passer and ball-handler. Purdue's compared him favorably to former Boilermaker Dakota Mathias.

Benter was also offered early by Liberty and Indiana State, but had been drawing high-major interest from Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State and others before committing to Purdue after only one weekend In July.

Purdue offered Benter after the final weekend of the June high school evaluation periods.

More to come ...