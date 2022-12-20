Graham Harrell is regarded as one of the great offensive minds in college football. At just 37 years old, he has been an offensive coordinator in the Pac-12, Big 12 and now the Big Ten starting in the fall of 2023. There is more to Harrell than just his scheme that leads to gaining a ton of yards and scoring touchdowns.

I spoke to someone who knows one of Purdue’s newest assistant coaches quite well. Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, who was the head coach at USC when Graham Harrell was the Trojans’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, took some time to share his experiences with him in Southern California.

Helton gave his insight into what Purdue is getting and why Harrell is considered to be a rising name in the college football coaching ranks.