Published Dec 23, 2024
College Basketball Rankings December 23
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Is Purdue officially slumping? The Boilermakers have lost three of their last four games and two of them were in blowout fashion. Naturally, that has led to some slippage in the polls. This week's AP poll is now out and even thought he last two losses were to ranked teams, Purdue has slipped down to No. 21 this week.

Ap Poll - December 23
TeamFirst Place VotesOverall Votes

1. Tennessee

41

1,528

2. Auburn

21

1,505

3. Iowa State


1,415

4. Duke


1,344

5. Alabama


1,258

6. Florida

1,239

7. Kansas

1,097

8. Marquette

1,038

9. Oregon

970

10. Kentucky

959

11. UConn

903

12. Oklahoma

850

13. Texas A&M

811

14. Gonzaga

757

15. Houston

615

16. Ole Miss

506

17. Cincinnati

494

18. Michigan State

426

19. Mississippi State

423

20. San Diego State

319

21. Purdue

270

22. UCLA

246

23. Arkansas

158

24. Illinois

135

25. Baylor

123

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Maryland 119, Dayton 108, Drake 91, St. John's 90, Memphis 65, Michigan 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh 27, West Virginia 26, Missouri 25, Ohio St. 23, North Carolina 20, Clemson 18, Arizona St 13, Utah St. 9, Wisconsin 9, Indiana 8, Texas Tech 8, St. Bonaventure 4, Penn St. 3.

On another positive note, check out this feature on Caleb Furst that my friend Paul Banks recently wrote, with some help from me. You can also check out his latest Caleb the Elf video from our sponsor, Reindeer Shuttle.

