College Basketball Rankings December 23

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 87-78. (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Is Purdue officially slumping? The Boilermakers have lost three of their last four games and two of them were in blowout fashion. Naturally, that has led to some slippage in the polls. This week's AP poll is now out and even thought he last two losses were to ranked teams, Purdue has slipped down to No. 21 this week.

Ap Poll - December 23 Team First Place Votes Overall Votes 1. Tennessee 41 1,528 2. Auburn 21 1,505 3. Iowa State

1,415 4. Duke

1,344 5. Alabama

1,258 6. Florida 1,239 7. Kansas 1,097 8. Marquette 1,038 9. Oregon 970 10. Kentucky

959 11. UConn 903 12. Oklahoma

850 13. Texas A&M 811 14. Gonzaga

757 15. Houston 615 16. Ole Miss 506 17. Cincinnati 494 18. Michigan State 426 19. Mississippi State 423 20. San Diego State 319 21. Purdue 270 22. UCLA 246 23. Arkansas 158 24. Illinois 135 25. Baylor

123

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Maryland 119, Dayton 108, Drake 91, St. John's 90, Memphis 65, Michigan 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh 27, West Virginia 26, Missouri 25, Ohio St. 23, North Carolina 20, Clemson 18, Arizona St 13, Utah St. 9, Wisconsin 9, Indiana 8, Texas Tech 8, St. Bonaventure 4, Penn St. 3.

