College Basketball Rankings December 23

Is Purdue officially slumping? The Boilermakers have lost three of their last four games and two of them were in blowout fashion. Naturally, that has led to some slippage in the polls. This week's AP poll is now out and even thought he last two losses were to ranked teams, Purdue has slipped down to No. 21 this week.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Maryland 119, Dayton 108, Drake 91, St. John's 90, Memphis 65, Michigan 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh 27, West Virginia 26, Missouri 25, Ohio St. 23, North Carolina 20, Clemson 18, Arizona St 13, Utah St. 9, Wisconsin 9, Indiana 8, Texas Tech 8, St. Bonaventure 4, Penn St. 3.
On another positive note, check out this feature on Caleb Furst that my friend Paul Banks recently wrote, with some help from me. You can also check out his latest Caleb the Elf video from our sponsor, Reindeer Shuttle.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.