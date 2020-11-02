For the second week in a row, the Purdue athletic department reports four active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday.



Two weeks ago, there were eight active cases.

Purdue will watch its testing closely this week — obviously — after it just played at Illinois, which was down more than a dozen players due to positive tests and contact tracing. The Illini had played Wisconsin the week before. Wisconsin's athletic activities are currently on hold, and the Boilermakers' game this weekend In Madison In jeopardy.

A month or so ago, Purdue's number of positive student-athlete cases was down to zero.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 10,514 tests and yielded 92 positives.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.