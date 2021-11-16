 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Wright State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 22:42:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Wright State

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

No. 6 Purdue rolled to a 3-0 record Tuesday night, with a 96-52 blowout of Wright State in Mackey Arena.

Here's our three-point post-game analysis and Wrap Video.

Purdue's Trevion Williams
Purdue's Trevion Williams (Chad Krockover)

ON TREVION WILLIAMS

Credit Trevion Williams for his handling of his circumstances.

Certainly this wasn't what the senior had in mind coming off an All-America season as a junior, but to his credit, he's said all the right things — and then some given some of the soundbites he's produced lately — and done all the right things on the floor.

Williams looks like he's playing with real energy, playing hard, and playing smart. He's never going to be a great defensive player, but he seems to be trying more than ever.

He's been positive, he's been enthusiastic and seems 100-percent behind what he says about wanting what's best for Purdue over any personal agendas. Watch him on the bench when Zach Edey makes a play.

Williams has become the face of what might be a fairly unique team. When Mason Gillis comes back, Purdue will have three returning starters from a top-25 team coming off the bench a season later. You're probably not going to find much precedent for that sort of thing.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}