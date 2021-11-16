GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Wright State

Credit Trevion Williams for his handling of his circumstances.

Certainly this wasn't what the senior had in mind coming off an All-America season as a junior, but to his credit, he's said all the right things — and then some given some of the soundbites he's produced lately — and done all the right things on the floor.

Williams looks like he's playing with real energy, playing hard, and playing smart. He's never going to be a great defensive player, but he seems to be trying more than ever.

He's been positive, he's been enthusiastic and seems 100-percent behind what he says about wanting what's best for Purdue over any personal agendas. Watch him on the bench when Zach Edey makes a play.

Williams has become the face of what might be a fairly unique team. When Mason Gillis comes back, Purdue will have three returning starters from a top-25 team coming off the bench a season later. You're probably not going to find much precedent for that sort of thing.