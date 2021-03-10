GoldandBlack.com videos: Matt Painter, Trevion Williams on the postseason
The 4 seed to the Big Ten Tournament, Purdue opens the postseason Friday, possibly against Ohio State, for the third time this season.
Wednesday, Coach Matt Painter and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the Big Ten Tournament and more.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.