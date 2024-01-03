The Christmas holiday meant few games and not much to update when it comes to how Purdue's non-conference are doing. The season is ramping back up though. Now that Purdue is through all 11 non-conference games it can once again get maximum value out of said schedule.

For hte third year in a row Purdue has gone through the non-conference portion of its regular season schedule without a loss, a task made more impressive by the strength of who it played.

Depending on what day you check, Purdue has four wins not just against Tier 1 teams in the NET, but four wins against teams in the TOP TEN. Currently Marquette is just outside that at No. 11, so the Boilers don't currently have wins over four of the top 10, but you get what I am saying.

This Friday it can get yet another top 10 win when Illinois come sot Mackey Arena. The Illini are currently No. 7 in the NET. Just two other Big Ten teams (Wisconsin at 16 and Michigan State at 28) would qualify as Tier 1 wins at home.

There is not ma lot of doubt about Purdue earning a No. 1 seed in March, but a victory on Friday makes that even more likely.



