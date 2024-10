I hesitate to call Purdue's recruiting situation dire, but a 1-6 team has just 11 commitments left on October 27th.

It is what it is at this point and cannot be sugarcoated. Purdue lost Drayden Pavey and Zyntreacs Otey is being openly courted by other schools.

The Indiana state playoffs also started this week and Classes 6A and 5A were off since they have half as many schools. As a result, this week's update is pretty light.