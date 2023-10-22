The state playoffs began here in Indiana this week. All three of Purdue's in-state commitments were off as a result. There are six classes of football with the IHSAA, but 6A and 5A are each basically half the size of 1A through 4A. With only 32 teams in those classes instead of 64 like in the other classes it means 6A and 5A teams get the first week of the tournament off.

Here is what the rest of Purdue's recruits were up to this week.