Three and Out: Purdue's win vs. Indiana

PDF: Purdue-Indiana stats We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Today, Purdue's 44-7 Old Oaken Bucket win over Indiana, with which the Boilermakers capped an eight-win regular season.

AIDAN O'CONNELL CLOSED STRONG

Purdue finished out this season benefiting from the highest-level quarterback play of the Jeff Brohm Era and maybe some of the best in all of college football. Aidan O'Connell closed what Purdue will hope is his first of two senior season throwing absolute darts, completing 26-of-31 for 278 yards and four touchdowns — to Paul Piferi, TJ Sheffield, Jackson Anthrop and David Bell — before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter.

THE DEFENSE FINISHED STRONG

After Indiana scored on its first possession, Purdue very quickly closed off all the vulnerabilities the Hoosiers hit right away, and the Boilermaker pass rush really made its presence felt, sacking Grant Gremel four times. Purdue's physicality on defense far exceeded that of Indiana's offense and the Boilermakers didn't allow any big plays. It was a fine showing for a defense that came a long way this season.

THE OFFENSIVE FRONT WON THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE