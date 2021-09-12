Three Thoughts From The Weekend: David Bell, offensive potency and more

Purdue's known for quarterbacks, and more recently, defensive ends, too.

But it's had some damn fine wide receivers, too, just a lot of excellent, excellent college players who may not have turned out to be outstanding pros, but left their mark in college, not just on Purdue, but the Big Ten and college football as a whole, from a records-book perspective.

Right now, the Boilermakers have their best to do ever do it at the position.

With all due respect to Rondale Moore the day after his NFL debut, and to the legion of über-productive receivers from the Tiller Era, and to those who came long before, David Bell is Purdue's GOAT at the position.