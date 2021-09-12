 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: David Bell, offensive potency and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-12 23:01:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: David Bell, offensive potency and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Purdue's David Bell
David Bell is a star in every sense of the term. (USA Today Sports)

ON DAVID BELL

Purdue's known for quarterbacks, and more recently, defensive ends, too.

But it's had some damn fine wide receivers, too, just a lot of excellent, excellent college players who may not have turned out to be outstanding pros, but left their mark in college, not just on Purdue, but the Big Ten and college football as a whole, from a records-book perspective.

Right now, the Boilermakers have their best to do ever do it at the position.

With all due respect to Rondale Moore the day after his NFL debut, and to the legion of über-productive receivers from the Tiller Era, and to those who came long before, David Bell is Purdue's GOAT at the position.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}