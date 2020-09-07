GoldandBlack - Week 3: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results

Week 3: Terrell caught nine passes for 192 yards and touchdowns of 45 and 53 yards in Brownsburg's 35-7 win over Franklin Central. Week 2: Terrell caught one pass for 32 yards, drew one PI flag and returned two punts in Brownsburg's thrilling 30-24 overtime win over Cincinnati St. Xavier on ESPN2. More on the game here. Week 1: Terrell caught four passes for 40 yards in Brownsburg's 38-7 win at Ben Davis.

Week 3: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle in Mooresville's 41-21 win at Plainfield. Week 2: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. (Some highlights from WANE in Fort Wayne below) Week 1: Alstott-VandeVanter played right tackle for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.

Week 3: Richards played right guard in Mooresville's 41-21 win at Plainfield. Week 2: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its 34-17 win at Leo in Fort Wayne. Afterward, he and Alstott-VandeVanter met up with Leo offensive lineman Landen Livingston, one of Purdue's top 2022 in-state targets. Week 1: Richards played right guard for Mooresville in its dominant 55-14 win at Lebanon.



Week 3: Pike fell 48-24 at Ben Davis in the upstart Red Devils' first loss of the season. Week 2: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike beat Fishers 28-14 to improve to 2-0. Week 1: Moussa, playing left tackle, helped Pike rush for 222 yards in a 26-24 win over Zionsville.

Jones opens the weekend of Sept. 18 vs. Bishop Moore.

Week 1: Griffin High School beat Spalding 35-14. Calloway made four tackles.

Pulaski County High School opens its season Friday night vs. Belfry.

The high school season in New York remains on hold, but the New York State athletic association has cleared teams to begin practicing on Sept. 21.

The state of Illinois has pushed its season back to spring. Jackson will play his senior season then.

The state of Michigan reversed course on its prior postponement of fall sports until spring, meaning Burks will get his senior season after all. Previously he was planning to skip his spring senior season at Belleville in order to enroll mid-year at Purdue. Games kick off Sept. 18.

CLASS OF 2022