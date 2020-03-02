Bob Diaco is new to the Purdue staff, but there is one member who knew all about the freshly minted defensive coordinator before he arrived in West Lafayette: Anthony Poindexter.

The Boilermakers co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach was the defensive coordinator at UConn for Diaco when Diaco was the head coach in Storrs, Conn., from 2014-16. And Poindexter and Diaco served together under Al Groh on the Virginia staff, too, from 2006-08.

"The whole secondary, they are starting to understand the system a little bit better," said Poindexter. "It’s a new system. So everyone is learning. They come out here every day trying to work and absorb the information. They are doing a pretty good job right now. Just have to learn how to work, retain the information from the meetings. But they are doing a nice job."

Did Poindexter recruit Diaco to Purdue?

"No," said Poindexter after the Boilermakers' fourth spring practice on Monday. "That was him and Coach (Jeff) Brohm, they got to talking. I just gave my opinion on him, that I had worked with him and known him a long time. His resume sells itself. I didn’t have to sell Coach Brohm on it."

Poindexter enjoyed success at UConn running Diaco's defense. In 2014, the Huskies ranked No. 6 in the American Athletic Conference in total defense (378.6 ypg), No. 2 in 2015 (355.1 ypg) and No. 5 in 2016 (410.8 ypg).

"I’m familiar with (the defense)," said Poindexter. "Ran it at Connecticut. We have been together, obviously, at UVA, too, where we got some of the pieces from it. I’m familiar with it. He changed some things down through the years when we were apart. I got the gist of it."

In the 2015 season at UConn, Poindexter led a unit that ranked seventh in the nation in red-zone defense (73 percent), 15th in scoring defense (19.5), 20th in passing defense (189.3) and 33rd in total defense (355.1).

Purdue is looking to rebound from a 4-8 record last season, when the program missed a bowl for the first time in the Brohm era. The defense could use a spark. The Boilermaker defense struggled in 2019 under coordinator Nick Holt, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in rushing defense (192.5 ypg), 13th in passing defense (243.8 ypg), 13th in total defense (436.3 ypg) and 12th in scoring defense (30.6 ppg).

One area that Brohm and Diaco want to improve: limiting big plays. The Boilermakers ranked No. 12 in the Big Ten in 2019 in long scrimmage plays allowed (10 yards or more) with 176. Purdue yielded 211 (12th in Big Ten) in 2018 and 184 (12th) in 2017.

It’s hoped the arrival of Diaco will help spark a turnaround in the fourth season under Brohm.

"(Diaco) brings a lot of energy," said Poindexter. "He brings a lot of passion. He loves kids. He loves football. He loves to work. And he loves to win. That’s what he’s gonna bring, that kind of attitude. Every day, it won’t change."

