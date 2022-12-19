News More News
College Basketball AP Poll 12/19: Purdue Stays No. 1

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball during the Indy Classic NCAA men s basketball doubleheader, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue won 69-61.
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball during the Indy Classic NCAA men s basketball doubleheader, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue won 69-61. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
It was another tough week for the AP top five. Virginia (8-1) lost their first game of the year, 69-61, to Houston at home. Houston (11-1) was #1 in the rankings the week before before losing to Alabama (9-2) which moved Purdue (11-0) up to #1.

Purdue is now one of 5 remaining undefeated teams. UConn is 12-0 with a handful of quality wins including beating Oregon, Alabama, and Iowa State. They don't have the upper echelon win that Purdue has, but they have dominated throughout their schedule, with each win coming by double-figures. The other three undefeated teams are Mississippi State, Utah State, and New Mexico.

Purdue has their two easiest games of the season coming up, with a game against two over-300 ranked opponents on KenPom, New Orleans and Florida A&M that will close out their 2022 schedule.

The New Year will kick start Purdue's Big Ten schedule in full. They host Rutgers on January 2nd. Rutgers gave Purdue their first loss last season after an 8-0 start and knocked Purdue off the #1 ranking in Purdue's only week on top of the poll last season.

Ap Poll - December 19
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

40

1,502

2. UConn

21

1,4782

3. Houston


1,374

4. Kansas


1,290

5. Arizona

1,269

6. Virginia

1,195

7. Texas

1,064

8. Tennessee

1,024

9.Alabama

1,021

10. Arkansas

1,004

11. Gonzaga

895

12. Baylor

873

13. UCLA

871

14. Duke

819

15. Mississippi State

623

16. Illinois

528

17. Wisconsin

432

18. Indiana

408

19. Kentucky

370

20. TCU

358

21. Virginia Tech

297

22. Miami (FL)

208

23. Auburn

118

24. Marquette

116

25. Arizona State

98

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary's 1

{{ article.author_name }}