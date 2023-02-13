College Basketball AP Poll 2/13: Purdue Falls to No. 3
After last week's hard fought loss at Indiana Purdue was able to stay atop the AP Poll. That was mostly due to overall profile and a number of other top 10 teams losing. After another loss, Purdue was not so lucky. Alabama moves into the No. 1 spot this week, while Purdue stays in the top 5 with an overall strong profile, dropping only two spots to No. 3 behind the Crimson Tide and Houston.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Alabama
|
38
|
1,523
|
2. Houston
|
22
|
1,503
|
3. Purdue
|
2
|
1,408
|
4. UCLA
|
|
1,302
|
5. Kansas
|
1,283
|
6. Texas
|
1,214
|
7. Virginia
|
1,212
|
8. Arizona
|
1,139
|
9. Baylor
|
1,072
|
10. Tennessee
|
896
|
11. Marquette
|
815
|
12. Kansas State
|
790
|
13. Gonzaga
|
761
|
14. Indiana
|
711
|
15. Miami (FL)
|
639
|
16. Xavier
|
642
|
17. St. Mary's
|
567
|
18. Creighton
|
517
|
19. Iowa State
|
396
|
20. UConn
|
358
|
21. San Diego State
|
271
|
22. TCU
|
204
|
23. North Carolina State
|
140
|
24. Providence
|
136
|
25. Florida Atlantic
|
117
Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma State 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Charleston 1, Maryland 1, Boise State 1