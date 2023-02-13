News More News
College Basketball AP Poll 2/13: Purdue Falls to No. 3

Feb 12, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
After last week's hard fought loss at Indiana Purdue was able to stay atop the AP Poll. That was mostly due to overall profile and a number of other top 10 teams losing. After another loss, Purdue was not so lucky. Alabama moves into the No. 1 spot this week, while Purdue stays in the top 5 with an overall strong profile, dropping only two spots to No. 3 behind the Crimson Tide and Houston.

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Alabama

38

1,523

2. Houston

22

1,503

3. Purdue

2

1,408

4. UCLA


1,302

5. Kansas

1,283

6. Texas

1,214

7. Virginia

1,212

8. Arizona

1,139

9. Baylor

1,072

10. Tennessee

896

11. Marquette

815

12. Kansas State

790

13. Gonzaga

761

14. Indiana

711

15. Miami (FL)

639

16. Xavier

642

17. St. Mary's

567

18. Creighton

517

19. Iowa State

396

20. UConn

358

21. San Diego State

271

22. TCU

204

23. North Carolina State

140

24. Providence

136

25. Florida Atlantic

117

Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma State 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Charleston 1, Maryland 1, Boise State 1

