College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Back on Top
Thanks to Kansas losing twice and Temple pulling off a huge upset at Houston yesterday, Purdue is back on top of the AP Poll. There was some consternation as to who would be No. 1, Alabama or Purdue, but in the end, Purdue's three wins last week and its seven tier 1 wins overall were enough to move Purdue from No.3 to No. 1.
It should also be noted that Purdue sits as the lone team from the Big Ten in the top 25.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Purdue
|
39
|
1,527
|
2. Alabama
|
23
|
1,511
|
3. Houston
|
|
1,333
|
4. Tennessee
|
|
1,298
|
5. Kansas State
|
1,254
|
6. Arizona
|
1,195
|
7. Virginia
|
1,160
|
8. UCLA
|
1,155
|
9. Kansas
|
1,117
|
10. Texas
|
980
|
11. TCU
|
875
|
12. Iowa State
|
817
|
13. Xavier
|
807
|
14. Gonzaga
|
784
|
15. Auburn
|
699
|
16. Marquette
|
600
|
17. Baylor
|
497
|
18. Charleston
|
445
|
19. UConn
|
372
|
20. Miami (FL)
|
328
|
21. Florida Atlantic
|
271
|
22. St. Mary's
|
254
|
23. Providence
|
194
|
24. Clemson
|
169
|
25. New Mexico
|
156
Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter