College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Makes Huge Jump

Nov 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates during the second half after scoring a basket against the Duke Blue Devils at Moda Center. Purdue won the Phil Knight Legacy Championship game 75-56. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
It has been quite a rise for Purdue basketball early this season. The Boilers started the year outside of the top 25, but at least they were receiving votes. Last week they jumped into the top 25 at No. 24, but after impressive wins over West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke they made a huge jump in this week's poll:

Ap Poll - November 28
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Houston

45

1,534

2. Texas

8

1,467

3. Virginia

2

1,408

4. Arizona

1,341

5. Purdue

8

1,307

6.Baylor

1,111

7. Creighton

1,100

8.Connecticut

1,099

9. Kansas

990

10. Indiana

938

11. Arkansas

860

11. Alabama

860

13. Tennessee

848

14. Gonzaga

845

15. Auburn

733

16. Illinois

643

17. Duke

614

18. North Carolina

541

19. Kentucky

472

20. Michigan State

469

21. UCLA

346

22. Maryland

282

23. Iowa State

198

24. San Diego State

189

25. Ohio State

108

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John's 1, Virginia Tech 1

That is a 19 spot jump for Purdue. I also bolded the teams that Purdue either has played or will play this year. The Boilers locked in three excellent non-conference wins this past weekend, which will pay huge dividends on Selection Sunday.

