College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Makes Huge Jump
It has been quite a rise for Purdue basketball early this season. The Boilers started the year outside of the top 25, but at least they were receiving votes. Last week they jumped into the top 25 at No. 24, but after impressive wins over West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke they made a huge jump in this week's poll:
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Houston
|
45
|
1,534
|
2. Texas
|
8
|
1,467
|
3. Virginia
|
2
|
1,408
|
4. Arizona
|
1,341
|
5. Purdue
|
8
|
1,307
|
6.Baylor
|
1,111
|
7. Creighton
|
1,100
|
8.Connecticut
|
1,099
|
9. Kansas
|
990
|
10. Indiana
|
938
|
11. Arkansas
|
860
|
11. Alabama
|
860
|
13. Tennessee
|
848
|
14. Gonzaga
|
845
|
15. Auburn
|
733
|
16. Illinois
|
643
|
17. Duke
|
614
|
18. North Carolina
|
541
|
19. Kentucky
|
472
|
20. Michigan State
|
469
|
21. UCLA
|
346
|
22. Maryland
|
282
|
23. Iowa State
|
198
|
24. San Diego State
|
189
|
25. Ohio State
|
108
Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John's 1, Virginia Tech 1
That is a 19 spot jump for Purdue. I also bolded the teams that Purdue either has played or will play this year. The Boilers locked in three excellent non-conference wins this past weekend, which will pay huge dividends on Selection Sunday.