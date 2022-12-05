College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Moves to #4
Purdue had another pair of major conference victories this past week. A weak Florida State team and a bottom-half-of-the-Big Ten Minnesota team won't turn many heads, but Purdue handled its business and Zach Edey continues to play like one of the best players in America. That meant a one spot jump in this week's AP Poll.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Houston
|
37
|
1,502
|
2. Texas
|
14
|
1,473
|
3. Virginia
|
3
|
1,416
|
4. Purdue
|
8
|
1,411
|
5. UConn
|
1,295
|
6. Kansas
|
1,131
|
7. Tennessee
|
1,046
|
8. Alabama
|
1,029
|
9.Arkansas
|
1,021
|
10. Arizona
|
1,013
|
11. Auburn
|
853
|
12. Baylor
|
841
|
13. Maryland
|
811
|
14. Indiana
|
759
|
15. Duke
|
745
|
16. Kentucky
|
596
|
17. Illinois
|
554
|
18. Gonzaga
|
517
|
19. UCLA
|
479
|
20. Iowa State
|
376
|
21. Creighton
|
346
|
22. San Diego State
|
265
|
23. Mississippi State
|
187
|
24. TCU
|
113
|
25. Ohio State
|
81
Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami (FL) 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1
I bolded the teams that Purdue either has played or will play this year. It should be noted that West Virginia and Marquette are now appearing in the Others Receiving Votes category, so that means they are two more big non-conference wins on the ledger.