News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-05 11:22:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Moves to #4

Nov 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates during the second half after scoring a basket against the Duke Blue Devils at Moda Center. Purdue won the Phil Knight Legacy Championship game 75-56. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates during the second half after scoring a basket against the Duke Blue Devils at Moda Center. Purdue won the Phil Knight Legacy Championship game 75-56. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Purdue had another pair of major conference victories this past week. A weak Florida State team and a bottom-half-of-the-Big Ten Minnesota team won't turn many heads, but Purdue handled its business and Zach Edey continues to play like one of the best players in America. That meant a one spot jump in this week's AP Poll.

Ap Poll - November 28
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Houston

37

1,502

2. Texas

14

1,473

3. Virginia

3

1,416

4. Purdue

8

1,411

5. UConn

1,295

6. Kansas

1,131

7. Tennessee

1,046

8. Alabama

1,029

9.Arkansas

1,021

10. Arizona

1,013

11. Auburn

853

12. Baylor

841

13. Maryland

811

14. Indiana

759

15. Duke

745

16. Kentucky

596

17. Illinois

554

18. Gonzaga

517

19. UCLA

479

20. Iowa State

376

21. Creighton

346

22. San Diego State

265

23. Mississippi State

187

24. TCU

113

25. Ohio State

81

Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami (FL) 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1

I bolded the teams that Purdue either has played or will play this year. It should be noted that West Virginia and Marquette are now appearing in the Others Receiving Votes category, so that means they are two more big non-conference wins on the ledger.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}